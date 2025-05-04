"You're not Cam Newton" - Antonio Brown continues to throw shade on Shedeur Sanders

After slipping to the No. 144 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, questions have grown around the former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ public persona and its role in his draft slide. That scrutiny intensified over the weekend when Antonio Brown became the latest former NFL star to publicly criticize Sanders. On Sunday, Brown posted on X, writing:

“Shedeur Sanders, you’re not Cam Newton, not even close. bro a Generational talent and he still get smacked at parks #CTESPN”

The tweet followed comments from Cam Newton himself, who questioned Sanders’ attitude. Speaking on his podcast, the former MVP criticized the 23-year-old’s body language and presence, describing it as “snobbish.”

In a separate post, Brown also directed criticism at Deion Sanders, recalling several past interactions with the Sanders family. He claimed he once mentored Deion Jr., helped Shilo in 2017, and trained with the Sanders sons in 2020. He also recounted a fishing incident involving Deion, using it to underline what he described as a distant approach from the former cornerback.

Shedeur Sanders, however, has faced questions about how his image translates to the professional level. Brown’s comparison to Newton emphasized that talent alone might not be enough if maturity is in question. As the season approaches, questions around the QB’s image and accountability remain alongside evaluations of talent.

Deion Sanders responds with poise after Antonio Brown targets his sons

Deion Sanders maintained a composed stance under recent public criticism from Antonio Brown, directly addressing the former receiver’s comments targeting his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Brown had posted a 2019 clip of Shilo working out, accusing Deion of using him to elevate his children’s football profile. The post, along with additional jabs, such as questioning Shedeur’s jersey retirement, sparked attention.

Deion responded via X, writing a non-confrontational message that avoided personal retaliation. In his reply, he expressed appreciation for Antonio Brown and referred to their shared history.

"@AB84 Love ya man & I appreciate u my brother. I will never publicly or privately speak negatively on you man regardless of what's said. You KNOW I know u and I'm holding on & praying for the AB I know. Even when I played corner I ain't need no help. Lolol. Love ya 2 Life! PRIME."

The timing of the exchange comes as both Shedeur and Shilo are approaching the start of their professional football careers following their time in Colorado. Rather than intensifying the situation, Deion effectively de-escalated it.

