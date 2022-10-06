Blake Bortles' net worth & career earnings

Blake Bortles had an interesting NFL career. Some will call him a bust due to his high draft position, but that isn't entirely fair. Bortles was a big part of a Jacksonville Jaguars side that made it to the AFC Championship game. They defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a crazy game at Heinz Field during that playoff run. Those were his heights and like many players, he also had his low-points. We will delve into this further on.

Here is Blake Bortles' profile, career earnings and net worth:

Name Robby Blake Bortles Net Worth $20 million Age 30 (born April 28, 1992) Position Quarterback Residence Marsh Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Marital Status Unmarried Children Blake Bortles has a daughter, but no one is sure of her name, according to numerous reports Source of Income NFL, endorsements Total Salary $48 million Endorsements Nike, Audi, Memorabilia, Hanania Automotive Group

Blake Bortles' career and accomplishments

2014 NFL Draft

Blake Bortles won the Beef 'O' Brady Bowl MVP title in 2012 and the Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP award in 2014 while playing for the UCF Knights. However, Bortles decided to bypass his final year of eligibility at the university and join the 2014 NFL Draft instead.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell Blake Bortles retires, ends career having been paid $48 million.



Played in 78 games, finished with 75 interceptions. Blake Bortles retires, ends career having been paid $48 million.Played in 78 games, finished with 75 interceptions.

Bortles was selected by the Jaguars at third overall. He was the first of 14 QBs officially selected in that draft. He signed a four-year, $20.6 million contract in his rookie season and made his debut against the San Diego Chargers. Bortles later put pen to paper for a three-year extension to his deal with Jacksonville in 2018.

Pro Football Network @PFN365 In honor of Blake Bortles officially retiring, we bring you his best mic’d up moment In honor of Blake Bortles officially retiring, we bring you his best mic’d up moment 🔊 https://t.co/eDD6II3qIq

He is the holder of numerous Jaguars benchmarks. These include the most passing yards in a season, the most pass completions in a season, and the most passing touchdowns in a game. In the 2017 season, the Jaguars went 10-6 and headed into the postseason. They defeated the Buffalo Bills 10–3 in his first playoff game. Bortles completed 12 out of 23 passing attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 88 yards rushing yards on 10 carries.

They then headed to Heinz Field to face the Steelers in the Divisional Round. In a crazy game, Pittsburgh constantly shot themselves in the foot and Jacksonville escaped with a 45–42 victory. Bortles completed 14 passes from 26 attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown. Next came the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots. They lost 24–20 after letting a 20–10 lead slip in the fourth quarter. Bortles finished the game 23 of 36 for 293 yards and a touchdown.

He finished the playoffs with a pass completion rate of 57.6%. He threw for 594 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also gained 121 yards on the ground. This was undoubtedly the highest point of his career. He was benched in the very next season and fell from grace.

In March 2019, Bortles signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Rams as backup to Jared Goff. In 2020 he was signed by the Denver Broncos, before returning to the Rams two months later. He was picked up by the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 offseason, and after being released was picked up by the New Orleans Saints. He was released in April 2022 and announced his retirement in October.

Blake Bortles contracts and career earnings breakdown

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

Bortles earned a four-year, $20.6 million deal in his first year in 2014. He agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract in 2018. He made a total of $48 million in NFL salaries alone throughout his career. In addition, he probably made several more millions through endorsements. He participated in 78 games during his career, thus making $615,000 per game. He reportedly made his highest salary of $5.5 million plus a $15 million signing bonus in 2019.

In 2014, Blake Bortles added a local endorsement arrangement to his $20.6 million four-year contract. He agreed with the Jacksonville-based Hanania Automotive Group.

A Nike endorsement agreement was also reportedly signed by Bortles. However, it's unknown how much money the former UCF football star made from the arrangement.

Blake Bortles' Charity Work

In 2016, The Blake Bortles Foundation Inc. was founded. Through this, he contributes to funding organizations that assist persons with intellectual & developmental impairments as they pursue independent lives.

Blake Bortles' house

Currently, Blake Bortles resides in Ponte Vedra Beach. The River Landing in the Twenty Mile area describes itself as "Nocatee's most luxurious community."

Poll : 0 votes