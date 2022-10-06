Does Blake Bortles have a girlfriend?

Blake Bortles was Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville Jaguars fans long before they knew there would ever be a Trevor Lawrence. The Jags selected this tall, mobile, well-built quarterback in the 2014 NFL draft third overall.

When drafted, it looked like the UCF alum would be the next best thing, quickly winning the fans with his skill and determination.

Bortles also had a certain charm and charisma. Even when he wasn't having the best of games, Jacksonville Jaguars fans still had patience with the lottery pick. It all seemed to pay off as, in 2017, he helped bring the Jaguars to their first division title and AFC Championship Game appearance since 1999.

Unfortunately, that match ended in a loss for the Jags, but it seemed as though the young QB had finally matured into a decent option at centre.

Sadly, it wasn't meant to be as just the next year, he was released by the Jags and spent the rest of his career acting as a journeyman backup quarterback. He was with several teams like the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, and New Orleans Saints.

On the podcast Pardon My Take, Bortles called time on his career in the wee hours of yesterday, October 5, 2022. In honor of his career, we will look into his love life and whether the shot caller has had luck in that department.

Blake Bortles

Who was Blake Bortles' girlfriend?

Blake Bortles met his first and, till now, only publicly recognized girlfriend, Lindsey Duke, while attending Oviedo High School in Oviedo, Florida. The pair were inseparable and even participated together at the University of Central Florida.

Bortles and Lindsey Duke were the talks of the town in UCF as the attractive couple was regularly photographed before, during, and after UCF games. Bortles and Duke continued their relationship after the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Bortles in the 2014 NFL Draft.

However, the beautiful couple split up in the quarterback's first season in the Gridiron.

Is Blake Bortles currently seeing anyone?

Since Blake Bortles called things off with Lindsey Duke, he has not been with any other person, at least none that the press can get wind off.

He largely concentrated on his NFL career, achieving minor success with the team that drafted him before bouncing around the league as a backup to much superior competition.

What next for Blake Bortles?

Now that Bortles has officially hung up the cleats, a host of career opportunities are open to the former QB1. First, he could start his podcast, where he dissects the rudiments of America's favorite sport.

Next, he could pick up a job as an analyst for ESPN, Fox Sports, or another major broadcasting company. He could also carve out a career as an offensive coordinator in the league, and who knows, he just might become a head coach one day.

Then, maybe he and Lindsey Duke could give love another go now that he doesn't have the bright lights of the Gridiron to bother about anymore.

