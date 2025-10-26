  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Blame deflecting finger pointing diva": Skip Bayless tears into Aaron Rodgers over “me-first” tone in nostalgic Packers tribute

"Blame deflecting finger pointing diva": Skip Bayless tears into Aaron Rodgers over “me-first” tone in nostalgic Packers tribute

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 26, 2025 04:43 GMT
Skip Bayless tears into Aaron Rodgers over &ldquo;me-first&rdquo; tone in nostalgic Packers tribute
Skip Bayless tears into Aaron Rodgers over “me-first” tone in nostalgic Packers tribute

Skipy Bayless was not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' comments before taking on his former team, the Green Bay Packers, as a Steeler this Sunday. On Saturday, on "The Arena: Gridiron", he ripped into the veteran quarterback for his narcissistic tone on the situation,

Ad
"Sounds to me like he's already retired," Bayless said. "I just didn't like any of it, because it was all about me, me, me, but that's who Aaron is- all-time blame-deflecting finger-pointing diva. If I'm a Pittsburgh Steeler right now, I don't want to hear my new quarterback talking about the great old days back in Green Bay. That would be offensive to me."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time since departing from Green Bay in 2023. He spent two seasons with the Jets before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers this June.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ahead of this Sunday's game, a narrative is being built about the four-time NFL MVP's "revenge game" against the Packers for trading him in 2023 after 18 seasons and a Super Bowl championship.

However, the quarterback shut down these reports, stating that he has no animosity against his former team and wishes to retire as a Packer.

Ad
"It was such a tight knit group for so long there," Rodgers said as per ESPN. "I outlasted most of them, but it's fun, that's why I feel so good about my time there because damn near everything great in my life is because of my football career, and my football career starts and will end one day with Green Bay. I've got a lot of love for those memories and a lot of great friends that I still carry with me to this day."
Ad

During his 18-season stint with the team, Aaron Rodgers tallied a total of 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns passing.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur shuts down hype surrounding Aaron Rodgers first game against the Packers

Despite the narrative created by the media, Matt LaFleur looks at Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a different light.

He shut down the hype about facing the four-time NFL MVP on the field.

Ad
"We're playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur said as per a tweet by Blitzburgh.
"It's as simple as that. That is for you guys to talk about. Granted, I mean we've got a lot of respect and love for Aaron. I mean, what he's done here. He is a Hall of Famer. And I know our past together, we had a lot of good memories. But this game is not about that."
Ad

The Steelers vs Packers game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC, Peacock, and NFL+.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications