Jordan Love makes his feelings known about Aaron Rodgers ahead of Packers vs. Steelers clash

Aaron Rodgers is set to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. Jordan Love, who replaced the veteran quarterback, opened up about facing the four-time NFL MVP.Love addressed the media on Wednesday and was asked about sharing the locker room with Rodgers before taking the Packers' QB mantle.&quot;Aaron was great,&quot; Love said.&quot;I think anytime just being in the quarterback room, you wanna have a good relationship with everybody in there all year, which we've been used to, make it a fun environment for what's gonna be in there every day. So, you know, I came into it, obviously I never knew what to expect, but I think Aaron was great to me all three years.&quot;Rodgers was drafted at No. 24 in 2005. After spending three years as a backup to Brett Favre, he became the Green Bay's QB1 and led the franchise to a Super Bowl in 2010.Rodgers has thrown 5,001 completions for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns in 18 seasons before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023. He inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June.The Steelers will host the Packers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.Aaron Rodgers gets honest about facing the PackersAaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time in his career this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback responded to the &quot;revenge game&quot; narrative while talking to the media on Wednesday.“I don’t have any animosity toward the organization,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there. But I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. I’m just excited to see some of those guys and be on Sunday Night Football again. I have a lot of great memories from my time there.”Rodgers added that he would've loved to end his career following a Super Bowl win, but that's not how the NFL works. He knew there was going to be a change at some point, and if he still wanted to play, he needed to do so elsewhere.The 10-time Pro Bowler has led the Steelers to a 4-2 record this season. They are coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday.Meanwhile, the Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday to improve to 4-1-1.