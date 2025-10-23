  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jordan Love makes his feelings known about Aaron Rodgers ahead of Packers vs. Steelers clash

Jordan Love makes his feelings known about Aaron Rodgers ahead of Packers vs. Steelers clash

By Nishant
Modified Oct 23, 2025 14:22 GMT
Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers (Credits: Imagn)
Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers (image credits: IMAGN)

Aaron Rodgers is set to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers against his former team, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday. Jordan Love, who replaced the veteran quarterback, opened up about facing the four-time NFL MVP.

Ad

Love addressed the media on Wednesday and was asked about sharing the locker room with Rodgers before taking the Packers' QB mantle.

"Aaron was great," Love said.
"I think anytime just being in the quarterback room, you wanna have a good relationship with everybody in there all year, which we've been used to, make it a fun environment for what's gonna be in there every day. So, you know, I came into it, obviously I never knew what to expect, but I think Aaron was great to me all three years."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Rodgers was drafted at No. 24 in 2005. After spending three years as a backup to Brett Favre, he became the Green Bay's QB1 and led the franchise to a Super Bowl in 2010.

Rodgers has thrown 5,001 completions for 59,055 yards and 475 touchdowns in 18 seasons before he was traded to the New York Jets in 2023. He inked a one-year deal with Pittsburgh in June.

The Steelers will host the Packers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers gets honest about facing the Packers

Aaron Rodgers will face the Packers for the first time in his career this week. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback responded to the "revenge game" narrative while talking to the media on Wednesday.

“I don’t have any animosity toward the organization," Rodgers said. "Obviously, I wish that things had been better in our last year there. But I have a great relationship with a lot of people still in that organization. I’m just excited to see some of those guys and be on Sunday Night Football again. I have a lot of great memories from my time there.”
Ad

Rodgers added that he would've loved to end his career following a Super Bowl win, but that's not how the NFL works. He knew there was going to be a change at some point, and if he still wanted to play, he needed to do so elsewhere.

The 10-time Pro Bowler has led the Steelers to a 4-2 record this season. They are coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday to improve to 4-1-1.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications