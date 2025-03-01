"Blazing speed!": NFL fans buzz as Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten beats Saquon Barkley's 40 time

NFL fan reactions poured in after Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten unofficially timed 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine on Saturday. This makes him the quickest running back at this year's event and he also broke Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley's 4.40 time from 2018.

Tuten, who transferred to Virginia Tech after two seasons at North Carolina A&T, had been pegged as a day-three selection in most mock drafts. His initial 40-yard dash run was 4.38 before he ran it in 4.32 on his second attempt. He had 2,022 yards and 25 touchdowns in two seasons with the Hokies.

Per Sporting News, Tuten was also the first among running backs with a 40.5-inch vertical leap and recorded a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.

"Blazing speed! Bhayshul Tuten just put the scouts on notice with that 4.32u!" one fan tweeted.

"Someone's draft stock just jumped through the roof," another fan wrote.

"This is an Epic one," a fan commented.

More fans praised his performance.

"He is so elusive too :)," another fan said.

"This run is a history record," one fan wrote.

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Barkley: Comparing their combine times and running styles

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Although Bhayshul Tuten's 4.32 beat Saquon Barkley's 4.40 in 2018, each back adds incredible speed to the game. Barkley reached a top speed of 21.93 miles per hour on a 55-yard run against the New York Giants last season.

Barkley is also the first player in NFL history with six 60+ yard touchdown runs in a single campaign.

At his combine press conference, Tuten explained his playing style.

"Tough and physical," Tuten said. "I think I'm a back that likes to lower my shoulder, get the extra yards. I'm a speed back as well. I step up in pass-block and put my face in the fence, so I think toughness is the main word that I like to use."

Tuten attributed his elusiveness partially to his height.

"If I'm being honest — being short," Tuten said. "I think it's the best thing. Low center of gravity. Low to the ground. So that helps with a lot. I've always had great balance and I'm a great athlete, so it is kind of natural, and my natural shortness helps a lot too."

NFL Draft Buzz has Tuten as the 16th-best back in the class with an 82.9 grade.

