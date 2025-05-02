"Blink twice if you are in danger" - NFL fans react to Drake Maye praising Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

New England quarterback Drake Maye praised new Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, which sparked a range of reactions from NFL fans on Reddit. The second-year QB recently told reporters that working with McDaniels "has been awesome," according to CBS Sports on Thursday

Ad

Maye, who earned Pro Bowl alternate honors as a rookie, spoke highly of McDaniels' experience and system.

"He's been an offensive coordinator, he's been a head coach," Maye said. "He does it at a high level. His stuff works. The proof's in the pudding. He's coached a lot of different guys," Maye stated to the press.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans responded with humor and doubted Maye's glowing assessment.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Blink twice if you are in danger," one wrote.

Comment byu/Mission_Pay_3373 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Ad

"He's been truly elite as an OC. He's basically offense Spagnolo," another wrote.

"We want him at away games," one commented.

The cynical reactions continued with comments questioning the authenticity of Maye's praise.

"This just in no QB ever says this has been terrible working with 'insert new offensive coordinator," a fan said.

"Everything is awesome!!!! Everything is cool when you're part of a team!!" another fan commented.

Ad

"I didn’t even know he left," one fan wrote.

The Patriots struggled offensively last season, ranking 31st in yards and 30th in points. The team finished with the NFL's fourth-worst record in their first year without Bill Belichick.

Can Josh McDaniels recapture his Tom Brady-era magic with Drake Maye?

NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn

Josh McDaniels' background with the New England Patriots dates back more than two decades. He initially came on board in 2001 as a personnel assistant and climbed the ladder to become the offensive coordinator during the team's dynasty years with Tom Brady.

Ad

Drake Maye acknowledged this legacy.

"He coached the best to ever do it, so it's pretty cool getting to watch old things Tom and see how he does it," Maye said on Thursday, via Patriots.com.

Maye also pointed out that McDaniels had success with multiple quarterbacks.

Bunch of different guys play at a high level in the offense, not just Tom," Maye said.

Ad

Under McDaniels' guidance, New England's offense frequently ranked among the NFL's best. In his 13 seasons as offensive coordinator, the Patriots finished in the top 10 in yards eight times and in the top 10 for points 12 times, per CBS Sports.

McDaniels has already begun building rapport with Maye by incorporating the QB's input.

"Coach has been great with asking about stuff I like — stuff I like from last year that we ran," Maye said. "Stuff that I like that they do that I've seen on film."

New England has made significant offensive upgrades beyond coaching changes. It added receivers Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams, offensive lineman Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson this offseason, giving Maye more weapons than in his rookie year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.