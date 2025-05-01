“Got some juices going on there”: Drake Maye responds to Will Campbell's passionate promise to protect him

Drake Maye's excitement was palpable as he discussed his new offensive lineman, Will Campbell's viral draft moment. The Patriots quarterback felt a spark after hearing Campbell's pledge to protect him at all costs after being selected at No. 4 in the 2025 NFL draft.
Maye, New England's No. 3 pick in 2024, will be entering his second season with newfound protection up front. Campbell, a standout left tackle from LSU, joins a revamped offensive line.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Maye revealed that he watched Campbell's draft interview live and was instantly energized by the rookie's passionate declaration.
"I listened to it live," Maye said. "It gets you going, gets your juices going. I think it makes you want to go out there and play football now. Pumped that we picked Will. We got a chance to meet him when he flew in on Friday."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The Patriots made Campbell the first offensive lineman off the board, addressing a glaring need after ranking 31st in pass-block win rate last season. They allowed pressure on a league-worst 39.4% of their dropbacks in 2024, according to ESPN.
"This kid's a f***ing killer": Julian Edelman sees Patriots legend in Will Campbell
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman couldn't contain his enthusiasm for Will Campbell during Wednesday's episode of his "Dudes on Dudes" show with Rob Gronkowski.
"Campbell, I love him," Edelman said. "I think I really love him. All my little sources, they all say this kid's a fucking killer. After I saw his interview, he said he would f***ing die for Drake May. It gave me lowkey some Logan Mankins vibes."
Campbell's passionate commitment appears to fit perfectly with Mike Vrabel's vision for rebuilding the Patriots' culture. Vrabel, who played 14 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, took a hands-on approach in evaluating Campbell. He even donned blocking pads during a personal workout at LSU.
"Adding Will to our football team is about a foundational piece, a young 21-year-old that's mature beyond his years," Vrabel said on April 24. "He's a leader. He's durable. He's physical, dependable, accountable."
New England's offensive overhaul extends beyond Campbell. The team signed center Garrett Bradbury and tackle Morgan Moses in free agency while adding dynamic running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round. The team also acquired veteran receiver Stefon Diggs to give Drake Maye more weapons.
Perhaps most significantly, Josh McDaniels returned as offensive coordinator, bringing the system that helped Tom Brady win six Super Bowls with the Patriots.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.