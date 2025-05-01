Rob Gronkowski claims 5'10'', 202 lbs Patriots rookie could make Drake Maye "comfortable"

On Wednesday, Rob Gronkowski said that New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has the potential to make life simpler for quarterback Drake Maye. Gronkowski is a four-time Super Bowl champion who spent nine seasons with the Patriots.

On the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast, Gronkowski said:

"TreVeyon Henderson can possibly be their starting running back from Day 1. Gonna make Drake Maye feel really, really comfortable in the pocket because he's one of the best pass-protecting backs to come out of college football."

The Patriots look to rebuild with new head coach Mike Vrabel and Maye poised to lead the offense next season.

Henderson becomes part of a Patriots backfield that already includes Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, who in 2024 combined for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns.

The rookie running back never thought he'd end up in New England, telling reporters on Friday that he "had no clue that New England was going to be the spot."

TreVeyon Henderson will be a passing threat, claims analyst

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry echoed Gronkowski's sentiment.

"I'm gonna go with their second-round pick, TreVeyon Henderson, the running back out of Ohio State," Perry said on Early Edition on Monday. "The reason I like him as much as I do is because he's not just a classic between-the-tackles, hammerhead kind of running back."

Perry also pointed out Henderson's versatility as one of the reasons he is a good asset to the team, especially for a quarterback like Drake Maye.

"He's going to be a threat in the passing game, he's going to be an easy outlet for Drake Maye, and he's the kind of player where as soon as he touches it, he's a threat to score. Not only that, but he is a beast in pass protection," Perry said.

Henderson's college career substantiates these claims. He posted 3,761 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns at Ohio State over four years. He was also a good pass receiver, posting 853 yards and six touchdowns. During his final year, Henderson averaged 7.1 yards per carry, running for 1,016 yards on 144 attempts.

Most notable is Henderson's ball security. During his college career, spanning 667 total touches, he never lost a fumble. This reliability is in contrast to Rhamondre Stevenson, who fumbled seven times in the 2024 season.

Henderson also possesses championship experience, having played on Ohio State's national championship team in 2024.

