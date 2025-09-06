"Blow his a** up": 3x Super Bowl champ torches Patrick Mahomes for unsportsmanlike conduct against Chargers DB

Patrick Mahomes found himself in a sticky situation during the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. During a third-and-eight play in the third quarter, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made a rushing play.Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson tried to block Mahomes' path and stop his run. However, the Chiefs' QB put his shoulder up front and collided with Jackson to secure a first down for his team. Unfortunately, not everyone was impressed with the play.Retired three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schelreth criticized Patrick Mahomes for unsportsmanlike conduct and stated that the officials should have penalized him.&quot;Slowing down and then lowering your shoulder and blowing up a DB is such bulls**t. If I'm the Chargers, I'm saying 15 is fair game. Blow his a** up,&quot; Schelreth wrote in a tweet on X.Mark Schlereth @markschlerethLINKSlowing down and then lowering your shoulder and blowing up a DB is such bullshit. If I’m the Chargers, I’m saying 15 is fair game. Blow his ass upAt halftime, the Chiefs were trailing the Chargers 13-6. Mahomes helped minimize the deficit to 13-12 after scoring an 11-yard rushing touchdown. Justin Herbert responded quickly with an 11-yard passing TD to Keenan Allen.In the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce with a 37-yard passing touchdown, helping the Chiefs minimize the deficit to 20-18 with 12 minutes remaining in the game. However, Herbert once again responded with a passing TD of his own, bringing the Chargers closer to victory.Patrick Mahomes opens up about his retirement plansPatrick Mahomes is entering his thirties this month. Thus, this has raised the question about his retirement plans. However, according to SI's Albert Breer, the Chiefs quarterback is not looking to hang up his cleats anytime soon.&quot;It started with Tom (Brady) and LeBron (James)- you can play longer,&quot; Mahomes said as per Breer. &quot;I think, for me, as long as I can play, and have fun, and my family's enjoying it, I'll play. I don't want to take away from my family.&quot;My kids are still young, but they're getting older, and they love coming to the football games: they love being there, And the one good thing- compared to baseball, like when I grew up, my dad was always gone- with football, you have a home city. So hopefully, I can play as long as I keep playing well, and my family is enjoying it.&quot;In Week 2, the Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept.14. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 4:25 pm ET.