“Bo Nix is 34 out of 35”: Jon Gruden reveals Broncos QB’s concerning issue ahead of Week 4 game vs. Bengals

Analyst Jon Gruden has identified a point for Denver quarterback Bo Nix to improve on ahead of the Broncos’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos are set to face the Bengals on Monday night in an important Week 4 encounter.Gruden, while doing a preview of the game, pointed out that Nix needs to improve his fourth-quarter passer rating against the Bengals on Monday. Gruden said:“But what really jumps at me is the fourth quarter passer rating. I mean, Bo Nix is 34th out of 35 quarterbacks in fourth-quarter passer ratings. He’s only got a 585 rating. That’s when you got to close people out. You guys remember Elway, right? That’s what he did to me in the fourth quarter. Kaboom! And I think that’s what Bo Nix is capable of doing. And I know that’s what Sean Payton is concentrating on him doing as well. Hasn’t been good enough.”The Broncos need a win against the Bengals to go 2-2 and need Nix at his best to guarantee a win. The second-year quarterback has a 64.2% pass completion rate so far this season, having thrown for 535 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.Currently third in the AFC West, the Broncos won their opening game of the season against the Tennessee Titans. However, after two consecutive defeats at Indianapolis and Los Angeles, Sean Payton’s side is searching for a turnaround.Sean Payton remains confident in Bo NixDespite his rather slow start to the season, Denver quarterback Bo Nix has received a vote of confidence from the Broncos coach, Sean Payton. Payton defended the quarterback during a press conference on Thursday when questioned about his movements. He said:“There’s times, I’m sure, when we sit and watch the tape [there are things to repair]. But one of the things that’s a gift is his off-schedule throws, but you just want to be careful of how much you tell him. When you settle into certain plays, there’s a rhythm to the mechanics. … But overall, I think [the ball] is coming out well.”Bo Nix also addressed his missed throws from the first three games of the season, saying:“Ultimately, you want to go out there and hit every single one of them. I’ve yet to actually play a game where I’ve hit all of them. But I’m working on that.”The Week 4 game between the Broncos and Bengals kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.