  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Bo Nix gets off-field win as QB and wife Izzy announce first baby on the way

Bo Nix gets off-field win as QB and wife Izzy announce first baby on the way

By Garima
Modified Oct 10, 2025 22:24 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Titans at Broncos - Source: Getty
NFL: SEP 07 Titans at Broncos - Source: Getty

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is celebrating more than just wins on the field this week. After helping lead his team to a road victory against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Nix and the Broncos have landed in London for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.

Ad

But the biggest news is not part of the field, as Bo and his wife, Izzy Nix, announced on Friday that they’re expecting a baby. In an Instagram photo of the two walking through a field, Bo is holding ultrasound pictures, while Izzy captioned the post:

“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Bo and Izzy’s journey together began in 2020 at Auburn University, where Bo was the starting quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. Their relationship continued through Bo Nix’s transfer to the University of Oregon and into his NFL career. They got engaged in 2021 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium and were married a year later in Alabama.

Congratulations poured in for Izzy and Bo Nix

In late 2024, rumors had spread that Izzy was pregnant with twins, which she later refuted, as the confusion might have begun after the two had visited a hospital’s newborn ICU, where they made a donation. Now, as the two have confirmed their pregnancy, their friends and family poured in their heartfelt wishes.

Ad
“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPPPPPP love this baby already,” Broncos safety Brandon Jones’ wife Brianna wrote.
“Love you guys!!!!!!” Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham said.
“MY BESTIES HAVIN A BABYYYYY!!!!! we love yall so much,” Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, commented.
Comments on @izzysmokenix&#039;s IG post
Comments on @izzysmokenix's IG post

More comments followed.

Ad
“Congrats Izzy!! You were meant to be a mama!! So excited for you both! Next up maternity pics,” maternity photographer Brookey Wilson said.
“IZZY!! So happy for ya’ll!!!” Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Caden Prieskorn’s wife Cali commented.
“Let’s go I can’t wait,” Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson wrote.
Comments on @izzysmokenix&#039;s IG post
Comments on @izzysmokenix's IG post

As Bo Nix readies himself for the rest of the 2025 season, he’s doing so with a newfound sense of purpose and excitement.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications