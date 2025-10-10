Bo Nix gets off-field win as QB and wife Izzy announce first baby on the way

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is celebrating more than just wins on the field this week. After helping lead his team to a road victory against the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, Nix and the Broncos have landed in London for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets.But the biggest news is not part of the field, as Bo and his wife, Izzy Nix, announced on Friday that they’re expecting a baby. In an Instagram photo of the two walking through a field, Bo is holding ultrasound pictures, while Izzy captioned the post:“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo and Izzy’s journey together began in 2020 at Auburn University, where Bo was the starting quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. Their relationship continued through Bo Nix’s transfer to the University of Oregon and into his NFL career. They got engaged in 2021 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium and were married a year later in Alabama.Congratulations poured in for Izzy and Bo NixIn late 2024, rumors had spread that Izzy was pregnant with twins, which she later refuted, as the confusion might have begun after the two had visited a hospital’s newborn ICU, where they made a donation. Now, as the two have confirmed their pregnancy, their friends and family poured in their heartfelt wishes.“SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UPPPPPPPPPPP love this baby already,” Broncos safety Brandon Jones’ wife Brianna wrote.“Love you guys!!!!!!” Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham said.“MY BESTIES HAVIN A BABYYYYY!!!!! we love yall so much,” Stidham’s wife, Kennedy, commented.Comments on @izzysmokenix's IG postMore comments followed.“Congrats Izzy!! You were meant to be a mama!! So excited for you both! Next up maternity pics,” maternity photographer Brookey Wilson said.“IZZY!! So happy for ya’ll!!!” Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Caden Prieskorn’s wife Cali commented.“Let’s go I can’t wait,” Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson wrote.Comments on @izzysmokenix's IG postAs Bo Nix readies himself for the rest of the 2025 season, he’s doing so with a newfound sense of purpose and excitement.