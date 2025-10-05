  • home icon
Bo Nix's wife Izzy checks in with 2-word weather post before Broncos' Week 5 game vs Eagles

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 05, 2025 17:50 GMT
NFL: SEP 07 Titans at Broncos - Source: Getty
Bo Nix's wife Izzy shared a weather-inspired post. Source: Getty

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are on the road this week as they take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback's wife, Izzy, shared an autumn-inspired post on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

Izzy Nix shared a photo of leaves that had fallen and then added a caption welcoming the season.

"hello Fall," Izzy Nix captioned her Instagram Story.
Nix&#039;s wife, Izzy, shared a look at the weather. (Photo via Izzy Nix&#039;s Instagram Story)
Nix's wife, Izzy, shared a look at the weather. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are 2-2 heading entering Week 5 after a dominating win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy shared hilarious custom shirts after Week 4 win

The Denver Broncos took a commanding 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. After the win, quarterback Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, teamed up for a hilarious celebration.

Izzy Nix typically shares her gameday look on Instagram before she attends Denver Broncos games. Her original look featured white shorts, a floral shirt and a leather jacket with knee high boots. After the win though, she made an outfit change to celebrate not only the win but her husband's friendship with one of his teammates.

Izzy Nix shared a photo of the two couples posing for a photo at Empower Field at Mile High. Izzy Nix and Brea Sutton showed off their custom "Step Brothers' themed t-shirts. The shirt swapped Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's faces for their husband's faces in the iconic photo from the 2008 motion picture.

Izzy Nix put her t-shirt over the floral short she had worn earlier. Brea Sutton had her custom shirt tucked under her gameday look. Keeping their custom t-shirts secret until they showed their husband's after the win.

The quarterback and wide receiver have formed chemistry on the field which has helped the second-year quarterback find success. Quarterback Bo Nix completed 29 of 42 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was the target of five of those catches for a total of 81 yards and a touchdown.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
