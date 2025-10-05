Bo Nix’s wife Izzy checks in with 2-word weather post before Broncos’ Week 5 game vs Eagles

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are on the road this week as they take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback's wife, Izzy, shared an autumn-inspired post on her Instagram Story on Saturday.Izzy Nix shared a photo of leaves that had fallen and then added a caption welcoming the season. &quot;hello Fall,&quot; Izzy Nix captioned her Instagram Story. Nix's wife, Izzy, shared a look at the weather. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are 2-2 heading entering Week 5 after a dominating win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. Bo Nix's wife, Izzy shared hilarious custom shirts after Week 4 winThe Denver Broncos took a commanding 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. After the win, quarterback Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea, teamed up for a hilarious celebration. Izzy Nix typically shares her gameday look on Instagram before she attends Denver Broncos games. Her original look featured white shorts, a floral shirt and a leather jacket with knee high boots. After the win though, she made an outfit change to celebrate not only the win but her husband's friendship with one of his teammates. Izzy Nix shared a photo of the two couples posing for a photo at Empower Field at Mile High. Izzy Nix and Brea Sutton showed off their custom &quot;Step Brothers' themed t-shirts. The shirt swapped Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's faces for their husband's faces in the iconic photo from the 2008 motion picture. Izzy Nix put her t-shirt over the floral short she had worn earlier. Brea Sutton had her custom shirt tucked under her gameday look. Keeping their custom t-shirts secret until they showed their husband's after the win. The quarterback and wide receiver have formed chemistry on the field which has helped the second-year quarterback find success. Quarterback Bo Nix completed 29 of 42 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was the target of five of those catches for a total of 81 yards and a touchdown.