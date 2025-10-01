Bo Nix's wife Izzy turns Broncos' 28-3 win vs Bengals memorable with hilarious custom outfit of QB with Courtland Sutton

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton became quarterback Bo Nix's favorite target in his rookie season last year. So far this season, the quarterback and wide receiver have continued their strong connection on the field.In fact, Nix and Sutton are so close that their wives decided to prank them with custom t-shirts after Monday night's game. Izzy Nix, Bo Nix's wife, shared a photo on her Instagram Story on Tuesday of a shirt that featured Nix and Sutton's faces on the well-known meme from the movie, &quot;Step Brothers.&quot;Izzy Nix shared a photo of herself and Brea Sutton along with their husbands, showing off the custom shirts. She added in the caption that she had a 'wuick change' of the outfit after originally showing her gameday look.&quot;A quick outfit change.&quot;-Izzy Nix captioned the Instagram Story.Izzy Nix's custom shirt which matched Courtland Sutton's wife, Brea. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)Sutton and Nix's connection was solid in Monday night's 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had five catches for 81 yards and a touchdown. In four games this season, Courtland Sutton has 18 catches for a total of 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.The Denver Broncos will now turn their attention towards a tough road matchup against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.Bo Nix and wife Izzy toured Italy during offseason tripBo Nix and his wife Izzy took some much needed downtime this offseason and spent time traveling across Italy. The couples travels were documented on Izzy Nix's Instagram.Izzy Nix shared a photo of the couple visiting the Vatican, along with a boatride through the Venice canals. They visited the Colesseum in Rome and even a stop in Tuscany. The series of photos shows a snapshot from each of their stops along the way.&quot;Ciao, Italia!!!!!!!!! ✨🇮🇹☕️🍝🚲💌&quot;-Izzy Nix shared on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple met in 2020 while both were students at Auburn University. Bo Nix played quarterback for the Auburn Tigers while Izzy Nix was a cheerleader for the university. The couple got engaged in July 2021 and then got married in July 2022.