Bo Nix and wife Izzy light up Empower Field with picture-perfect postgame snap as Broncos beat Bengals 28-3

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos had a commanding 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime on Monday. Denver is now 2-2 through the first four games of the season and now face a tough challenge ahead against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. After the game, Izzy Nix shared a celebratory postgame snapshot alongside the quarterback at Empower Field. Izzy Nix celebrated the &quot;Monday Night Football&quot; win, opting for white shorts, a floral top and leather jacket for her gameday attire. &quot;MNF WIN.&quot;-Izzy Nix captioned the Instagram StoryIzzy Nix shared a postgame photo with husband Bo after the win. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)Bo Nix completed 29 of the 42 passes he threw for a total of 326 passing yards and two touchdowns. His only blemish on the night was an interception. Denver was so dominant over Cincinnati that they outgained the Burrow-less Bengals by 353 total yards, the biggest margin thus far this year. Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, threw a surprise baby shower for Kennedy StidhamSince Bo Nix was drafted by the Denver Broncos he and wife, Izzy Nix have become close friends with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy. The Stidham's are expecting their third child in the coming weeks and Izzy Nix recently surprised Kennedy Stidham with a gameday baby shower.Last week, Kennedy Stidham shared in a since expired Instagram Story that she thought she was going to watch the game with the other Broncos Wags. When she arrived, she realized it was also a baby shower for her.&quot;thought we were just watching the game...then walked into all of this. my whole heart!!!! so beyond thankful for these girls.&quot;-Kennedy Stidham shared.The two couples and other members of the Denver Broncos even traveled together this past offseason. Izzy Nix shared photos from a trip they took with the Stidham's along with former Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson and his now-wife Nicolette to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo and Izzy Nix met while both were students at Auburn University, he was the quarterback of the football team and she was a cheerleader. They got married in July 2022 before he transferred to the University of Oregon.