Bo Nix's wife Izzy surprises Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy with wholesome baby shower during Broncos Week 3 game

Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were on the road in Los Angeles this week as the Denver Broncos faced the Chargers. Although the Broncos lost a tight game 23-20, their wives were home celebrating the newest member of the Broncos family.Kennedy Stidham, Jarrett Stidham's wife, shared photos on her Instagram Story of a surprise baby shower she was celebrated with. In a photo reshared by Izzy Nix, who hosted the surprise event, Kennedy explained that she was under the impression the ladies would all be watching the Broncos game together. When she arrived, she realized it was also a baby shower for her.&quot;thought we were just watching the game...then walked into all of this. my whole heart!!!! so beyond thankful for these girls.&quot;-Kennedy Stidham shared.Kennedy Stidham was surprised with a baby shower by Izzy Nix. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)In the photo the ladies can be seen wearing matching light pink pajamas, surrounded by pink bows and other decorations. Kennedy and Jarrett Stidham announced in May that they were expecting their third child, they are already parents to daughter Lennon and son Madden. Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy showed off bump in gameday lookDenver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham took the field for the 2025 NFL season with the support of his cheering squad. Ahead of the Denver Broncos' Week 1 game, Kennedy Stidham and their daughter Lennon met up with the backup quarterback on the sidelines during pregame warmups. Kennedy Stidham wore a Denver Broncos jersey that she cropped to show off her bump. She paired the look with white shorts, black knee-high boots and a custom football handbag. Their daughter also wore her dad's no. 8 Denver Broncos jersey with a white skirt and white boots. The mother-daughter duo watched the game from the suite. &quot;biggest fans of #8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙&quot;-Kennedy wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJarrett and Kennedy Stidham met when both were students at Baylor University. The quarterback transferred to Auburn University to continue his college football career. They got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Lennon in April 2022 and son Madden in March 2024.