Bo Nix's wife Izzy surprises Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy with wholesome baby shower during Broncos Week 3 game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 17:34 GMT
Izzy Nix threw a baby shower for Kennedy Stidham.
Izzy Nix threw a baby shower for Kennedy Stidham. (Photos via Izzy Nix's Instagram/ Kennedy Stidham's Instagram)

Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham were on the road in Los Angeles this week as the Denver Broncos faced the Chargers. Although the Broncos lost a tight game 23-20, their wives were home celebrating the newest member of the Broncos family.

Kennedy Stidham, Jarrett Stidham's wife, shared photos on her Instagram Story of a surprise baby shower she was celebrated with. In a photo reshared by Izzy Nix, who hosted the surprise event, Kennedy explained that she was under the impression the ladies would all be watching the Broncos game together. When she arrived, she realized it was also a baby shower for her.

"thought we were just watching the game...then walked into all of this. my whole heart!!!! so beyond thankful for these girls."-Kennedy Stidham shared.
Kennedy Stidham was surprised with a baby shower by Izzy Nix.
Kennedy Stidham was surprised with a baby shower by Izzy Nix. (Photo via Izzy Nix's Instagram Story)



In the photo the ladies can be seen wearing matching light pink pajamas, surrounded by pink bows and other decorations. Kennedy and Jarrett Stidham announced in May that they were expecting their third child, they are already parents to daughter Lennon and son Madden.

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy showed off bump in gameday look

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham took the field for the 2025 NFL season with the support of his cheering squad. Ahead of the Denver Broncos' Week 1 game, Kennedy Stidham and their daughter Lennon met up with the backup quarterback on the sidelines during pregame warmups.

Kennedy Stidham wore a Denver Broncos jersey that she cropped to show off her bump. She paired the look with white shorts, black knee-high boots and a custom football handbag. Their daughter also wore her dad's no. 8 Denver Broncos jersey with a white skirt and white boots. The mother-daughter duo watched the game from the suite.

"biggest fans of #8 !!!! 🫶🏼🧡💙"-Kennedy wrote.

Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham met when both were students at Baylor University. The quarterback transferred to Auburn University to continue his college football career. They got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter Lennon in April 2022 and son Madden in March 2024.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen





