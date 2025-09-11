On Wednesday, a horrifying incident took place in Evergreen High School, Colorado, where a student opened fire and ended up injuring three of his classmates. On Thursday, it was confirmed that the shooter was found dead. According to "Colorado Public Radio," the cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot.

Many celebrities have expressed their heartbreaking reaction. On Thursday, Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, dropped her reaction to the Evergreen High School shooting incident. She updated her Instagram story with a post featuring a Bible verse, along with an emotional message:

"My heart is incredibly heavy for these precious students and families down the road from us. Lifting up the Evergreen Community in prayer."

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares emotional message reacting to heartbreaking Evergreen High School shooting (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

Izzy Nix's message came less than a day after she reacted to the horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk. The influencer dropped a four-word message via her Instagram story on Wednesday, which read:

"Jesus, we need you."

Bo Nix's wife Izzy dropped 1-word reaction to IG recap of Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy

Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, dropped an Instagram post on Tuesday, featuring memories of cheering for the quarterback during the Denver Broncos' Week 1 clash against the Tennessee Titans.

Kennedy, who is pregnant, attended the game with her daughter, Lennon and posed for pictures during the game. The Instagram recap received multiple reactions from fans and NFL celebs, including Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, who shared a one-word reaction in the comment section.

"Favs," Izzy wrote.

Izzy Nix dropped 1-word reaction to IG recap of Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

Apart from Izzy, the comment section also featured a reaction from Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin. Talking about finding pregnancy inspiration in Kennedy, the customized outfit designer wrote:

"You are my mood board for my future pregnant self."

After supporting the Broncos in the Week 1 clash, Izzy looks forward to cheer the quarterback during the Week 2 faceoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

