Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops 2-word message hyping up Broncos’ Christmas Day showdown with Chiefs

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos received one of the prime slots for the upcoming NFL season. They are set to go on the road to take on their AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas in Week 17.
The game will be streamed on Prime Video as a part of Thursday Night Football. The entire 2025 schedule is set to be released by the league on Wednesday.
After this announcement, Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, posted an Instagram story Monday to hype up the anticipated Christmas Day showdown. She posted a graphic showing Bo opposite Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Izzy accompanied it with a two-word message for NFL fans.
"Merry Christmas," Izzy wrote in the caption of the story.
The Broncos drafted Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. He was named as the starter and helped the team to a 10-7 campaign while qualifying for the playoffs.
Bo Nix and co. beat a weakened Chiefs team 38-0 in last season's Week 18 matchup to clinch their first playoff spot since 2015. Coincidentally, that was also the last time the Broncos have won a game in Kansas City.
Unfortunately, Denver's hopes of competing for a Super Bowl came crashing down following a wild-card round loss to the Buffalo Bills. Nix finished his debut campaign passing for 3,775 yards and 29 TDs in the regular season.
Bo Nix spends offseason making memories with his wife Izzy
The Denver Broncos quarterback is using the offseason to make special memories with his wife. In March, Bo Nix and Izzy took a romantic trip to Italy. She shared snippets of their time in Rome on social media while tagging her husband in the photos.
Apart from this, the couple has also been attending games of other sports together. Last month, they were spotted courtside cheering on the Denver Nuggets during their playoff Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Nix met his wife during his time with the Auburn Tigers. She was a cheerleader before graduating in 2022. After a year of dating, the couple got engaged at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2021. They then tied the knot in July 2022 before Bo Nix left to spend the last two years of his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks.
