Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops candid 4-word reaction to Tez Johnson making it into Buccaneers’ 53-man roster

With the 2025 NFL regular season starting next week, most teams have released their 53-man rosters, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, before Tuesday's deadline. The Buccaneers roster included multiple rookies, including Tez Johnson, the 235th pick of the 2025 NFL draft.

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, was proud of Johnson’s inclusion in the 53-man roster. On Tuesday, she updated her Instagram story with a post from the Buccaneers, which featured the team’s detailed roster. In her story, she celebrated Johnson for being a part of it.

“AND so proud of @tezmania15,” Izzy wrote.

Bo Nix’s wife shares 4-word reaction to Tez Johnson making it into Buccaneers’ 53-man roster (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

Johnson has signed a four-year contract, including a signing bonus of $123,940, according to Spotrac. The deal guarantees him $123,940 and carries an average annual salary of $1,080,985. The contract runs through the 2028 NFL season, with the wide receiver set to become a free agent in 2029.

Johnson grabbed the headlines for his wild celebration in the Buccaneers' last preseason game against the Bills. In the second quarter, he caught a touchdown pass and celebrated it by doing a backflip. The interesting part about his backflip was his impressive hang time.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shared honest reaction to Courtland Sutton’s contract extension

The Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton agreed upon a contract extension worth $92 million last month over four years. According to Spotrac, the deal includes an $18.5 million signing bonus and $41 million guaranteed. The wide receiver’s average annual salary will be $23 million.

Sutton’s contract extension was celebrated by Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy, subtly. She dropped a six-word message via her Instagram story, which also featured a post from the Broncos about Sutton’s deal.

“This duo is here to stay,” Izzy wrote.

Sutton was drafted as the 40th pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Buccaneers. The wide receiver earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and was impressive last season.

