Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares candid reaction to Courtland Sutton’s $92 million extension with Broncos

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Smoke Nix is showing support for the team’s rising duo. On Tuesday, Izzy, who has 49,700 Instagram followers, reshared a post originally shared by the Broncos' official Instagram page during training camp. Izzy added a six-word caption on the story:

Ad

“This duo is here to stay 🥺🙌🏻.”

The photo showed Nix and wide receiver Courtland Sutton together on the field. Sutton signed a massive $92 million extension with Broncos yesterday, locking him in Denver till the 2029 NFL season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Izzy Nix shares candid reaction to Courtland Sutton’s $92 million extension with Broncos [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Broncos’ training camp is happening at Broncos Park in Englewood, Colorado. Izzy went to support her husband and shared a few sneak peeks from the visit on Instagram on Thursday, including a solo shot of the Broncos QB in action. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

“Oh hi 🥺,”

Nix's wife added another picture of the two posing together with a two-word caption:

“Year 2 🤍 @bonix10.”

In the picture, the 25-year-old QB wore a long-sleeve white athletic shirt paired with navy blue Broncos shorts. On the other hand, Izzy was dressed in a sleeveless white top tucked into a high-waisted light grey pleated skirt, paired with white sneakers and a black smartwatch. Have a look:

Izzy Nix went to training camp to support her husband, quarterback Bo Nix. Ask ChatGPT[IG/@izzysmokenix]

Also read: Bo Nix and his wife Izzy step out for double date with Broncos’ new QB Sam Ehlinger and his wife Cami Jo.

Ad

Bo Nix and Izzy celebrate 3-year wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in July 2022 at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Alabama. They have been together since 2020, with their relationship beginning during Bo’s sophomore year. On July 2, 2025, Izzy celebrated their third wedding anniversary by sharing some unseen wedding pictures on IG

In the first picture, the 26-year-old posted a single picture of Bo Nix and wrote,

Ad

"He's better than the best."

Izzy Nix celebrates 3-Year wedding anniversary with Broncos QB [IG/@izzysmokenix]

In another story, the former cheerleader added a sweet message for her beau:

Ad

"3 years of us and I've loved every second!!!!.”

"It's an honor to love you & be your wife!"

Izzy Nix celebrates 3-Year wedding anniversary with Bo Nix [IG/@izzysmokenix]

Izzy has been Nix’s biggest supporter since their Auburn days, standing by him through his time with the Oregon Ducks and celebrating his NFL journey after being drafted by the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Also read: Izzy Nix shares BTS photos from Broncos QB’s brother Caleb Nix’s wedding day [In Pics]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.