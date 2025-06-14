Bo Nix and his wife Izzy step out for double date with Broncos’ new QB Sam Ehlinger and his wife Cami Jo.

Izzy Nix posted an Instagram story on Saturday, sharing a scenic mountain double-date view with her husband, Bo Nix and Broncos’ new QB Sam Ehlinger, and his wife, Cami.
In the first picture of her story, Nix's wife was in a sleeveless houndstooth, soft, neutral-tone dress. She wore a light white sweater, which was draped over her shoulders. On the other hand, Cami wore a crisp white button-up shirt with slightly rolled sleeves. The story was captioned:
“you should see our view!!!!!!! 🤎” and tagged @camijochlinger.
In her next story, Izzy posted a picture of Bo and Sam sitting together and smiling. Bo wore a dark textured long-sleeved shirt and completed his look with a watch and bracelet. Sam wore a dark green crewneck sweatshirt for the double date. She captioned it:
“The view!!!!!” and tagged both @bonix10 and @sehlinger.
Bo Nix and Izzy enjoy Colorado getaway after Broncos minicamp
On Friday, Izzy shared her weekend trip with Bo after the QB completed the Broncos' minicamp. Nix's wife posted a video in which she shared a video of beautiful trees and mountains and captioned it:
"Headed west for the weekend,"
In the following story, she posted a picture of the meal she ate during her Colorado vacation. She had a sushi platter at Matsuhisa Vail.
The couple seems to enjoy traveling together. In March 2025, Bo and Izzy headed to Italy for a vacation and shared snaps on Instagram. In the pictures, Bo wore a light beige zip-up jacket layered over a white T-shirt, pairing his outfit with black pants and white sneakers.
Izzy wore a light, sleeveless gingham-patterned maxi dress in a soft beige shade. She shared postcards from their trip on Instagram and captioned the post:
“Ciao, Italia!!!!!!!!! ✨🇮🇹☕️🍝🚲💌.”
