Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops 2-word message soaking up Florida sun on beach getaway with girl squad

While Bo Nix was busy preparing for upcoming OTAs, his wife Izzy sneaked out for a vacation to Florida. Izzy visited the beachside to enjoy her sister Reagan Turner's bachelorette celebrations.

Ad

On Monday, Izzy shared a glimpse into a sunny day out via Instagram. Izzy's IG story featured two pictures, with the first one being a beautiful beach. Along with the snapshot, Izzy shared a two-word message, welcoming the summer.

"HELLO JUNE!!!!" Izzy wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In another story, Izzy posted a picture of herself with her sister Reagan, who could be seen holding a cardboard cutout of her fiancé's face. The two posed for a with the beautiful blue sea in the background. Expressing excitement for her sister's big day ahead, Izzy wrote:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"SISTERS IN 19 DAYS!"

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy drops two-word message soaking up Florida sun (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

Izzy Nix has been trying different things in the offseason and was spotted experimenting with her hairstyle. A week ago, Izzy shared a picture of herself on Instagram, showing off her stylish new hairstyle.

Ad

Before that, Izzy made headlines for revealing the hilarious "perks of living" in her $4 million worth mansion in Castle Pines.

Bo Nix’s wife Izzy hyped Broncos Christmas Day game vs Chiefs with a 2-word message

The schedule for the 2025 NFL season was released last month, with Christmas Day slated to feature the clash between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs as a part of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

Ad

Following the announcement, Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, hyped the quarterback for the game with a two-word message. Izzy shared an Instagram post from the NFL's official account, featuring the news of the Week 17 clash, on her story. Izzy wrote:

"Merry Christmas."

Izzy's IG story

Bo Nix enters his second NFL season after enjoying some memorable time with his wife, Izzy, in the offseason. The couple enjoyed a European vacation and visited multiple cities, including Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.