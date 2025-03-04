Bo Nix's wife Izzy gets emotional after Tez Johnson's romantic engagement proposal to his girlfriend Laila Thompson

Tez Johnson made an announcement on Monday: He and his girlfriend, Laila Thompson-Wainer, are engaged. And his former college teammate's wife could not be any happier about welcoming a new member of their family.

Izzy Nix, the wife of Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (who played with the wide receiver at Oregon and in high school, when Johnson lived with the Nix family), wrote to them on Instagram Stories:

"God is good (white heart emoji) (Laila) is joining the family!!!"

Izzy Nix reacts to Tez Johnson's engagement to Laila Thompson-Wainer.

She also commented on the post itself:

Also reacting were New England Patriots cornerback (and former Oregon Duck) Christian Gonzalez and Johnson's fellow wideout prospect Xavier Restrepo:

Christian Gonzalez reacts to Tez Johnson's engagement to Laila Thompson-Wainer.

Will Tez Johnson reunite with Bo Nix on Broncos? Oregon WR prospect weighs in

Tez Johnson and Bo Nix consider each other brothers. Soon, they can consider their wives each other's sisters. But will their brotherhood return to the field?

It's no secret that the Denver Broncos want another weapon for their quarterback besides Courtland Sutton. When asked about the prospect of reuniting with his former college teammate during the combine on Friday, the receiver who had 28 touchdowns (20 at Oregon and eight at Troy) said it would be more than a feel-good story:

"It would mean a lot, for sure, because I think there's more unwritten things to the story that we have. I definitely think a lot of people here want to see that. It's definitely a great storyline, but to us, it means way more than just a storyline. It's something bigger than that."

He met the organization during the event, and the occasion "felt normal" to him as it progressed:

"It felt like I was already there, for some reason. I don't know why. It was definitely a good meeting. I definitely enjoyed it. Killed it. 100 percent, I think. Well, I know."

He also had praise for Nix, whom he predicted would be "the best quarterback in the league" in the 2025 season:

"Haters gonna hate. People doubted him at first, but (he was) the best QB in the draft. (Denver coach) Sean Payton saw it first, and the Broncos made the right call."

The NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26. The Broncos hold the 20th pick.

