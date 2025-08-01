Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, keeps dinner outfit "easy" in $65 cardigan and chic white shorts

Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, usually shares glimpses of her workouts and travel moments, but this time, the spotlight was on her style. The Denver Broncos quarterback’s wife posted a mirror selfie on Instagram today, giving her 49,700 followers a glimpse of a simple dinner look featuring a $65 cardigan from @juliabcollection.
Izzy dropped a three-word caption in the story,
“Easy dinner fit 🤍.”
In another story, Izzy showed a close-up of the cardigan and included the buying link in the caption. The former gymnast wore a grey half-sleeve cardigan paired with white high-waisted shorts, accessorized with gold bracelets, a watch and a few dainty rings that completed the outfit with cream/white sneakers.
Last week, Izzy went to support her husband at the Broncos training camp. One post featured a solo shot of Nix in action with the caption:
“Oh hi 🥺”
Another photo showed the couple posing together, along with a two-word caption:
“Year 2 🤍 @bonix10.”
The Broncos’ training camp is underway at Broncos Park in Englewood, Colorado.
Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares unseen wedding photos
Bo Nix and Izzy celebrated their third wedding anniversary last week, marking the special milestone with a nostalgic walk down memory lane. On July 2, 2025, Izzy shared unseen pictures from their July 2022 wedding at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Alabama.
In one of her Instagram stories, the 26-year-old posted a solo picture of her husband and wrote,
"He's better than the best."
In another touching slide, the former Tigers cheerleader expressed her gratitude for their relationship, saying,
"3 years of us and I've loved every second!!!! It’s an honor to love you & be your wife!"
The couple began dating in 2020, and just over a year later, Bo proposed on July 30, 2021, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Beyond her role as Bo’s number-one fan, Izzy has always been passionate about sports and fitness. She’s currently channeling that passion into her work as a fitness coach at F45 Training.
