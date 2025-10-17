Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares 4-word reaction after receiving Kristin Juszczyk designed Broncos' merch

Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, received a special gift from Kristin Juszczyk's 'Off Season' brand. Kyle Juszczyk's wife launched her brand in January, in collaboration with Emma Grade, to create sports apparel.She sent a puffer jacket to Izzy, who shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram story on Wednesday. It was a custom-made jacket in black with &quot;Nix&quot; printed on the back. Along with the gift, there was a special message from the Off Season team.Izzy Nix expressed her gratitude in the caption.&quot;Reallyyy excited about this... thank you @offseasonbrand,&quot; Nix wrote.Bo Nix's wife, Izzy's reaction after receiving Kristin Juszczyk designed Broncos' merch/@izzysmokenixKristin Juszczyk started her brand's journey by designing NFL apparel, and in the last few months, she extended it to basketball. Last month, she announced a collaboration with WNBA, and earlier this week, she shared a glimpse of her new NBA collection, set to drop on Oct. 21.Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift, Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wore the apparel from her brand during NFL games.Bo Nix and his wife Izzy are expecting their first childWhile it has been a fantastic season for the Denver Broncos so far in the NFL, off the field, Bo Nix surprised his fans with some good news. His wife, Izzy, is pregnant with their first child, and the couple broke the news with a joint post on Instagram last week.They shared an adorable picture of themselves, posed back to the camera, and standing in a field. The couple was seen in matching white outfits. Nix wore a white shirt paired with blue denim while his wife donned a matching dress.The Broncos quarterback held an ultrasound image in his hand, and in the caption, Izzy shared the good news.&quot;Nix party of 3!!! “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.” Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Nix and Izzy have been married since 2022. He is in his second NFL season and has recorded 1,277 passing yards in six games.The Broncos started the season with a win against the Tennessee Titans 20-12, but then lost consecutive games before winning three in a row.