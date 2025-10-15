Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin announces major career milestone as Off Season clothing label lands game-changing NBA collaboration

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin's brand, Off Season, announced their new collection in collaboration with the NBA. The San Francisco 49ers star’s wife launched her clothing brand with Emma Grede in January. They started their journey with NFL apparel and have recently expanded to the WNBA and now the NBA.On Tuesday, Kyle Juszczyk shared a short video on his Instagram account, providing a glimpse of his designs, and in the caption, revealed the launch date.&quot;It’s here!! @offseasonbrand @nba dropping 10/21,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Off Season brand is launching its first NBA puffer collection, featuring heavyweights like the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls.In the reel, Kyle Juszczyk's wife wore a Golden State Warriors blue puffer paired with yellow pants and posed with a basketball in her hand. Last month, her brand collaborated with the WNBA and launched an exclusive collection.Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin and George Kittle’s wife Claire launch a new YouTube SeriesAs the new NFL season started, the San Francisco 49ers' WAGs are bringing behind-the-scenes glimpses to the screen for the fans. Earlier this month, Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, announced her new YouTube series Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up with Claire Kittle, wife of George Kittle.On Oct. 7, they shared a short clip of their show on Instagram in a joint post with the series’ social media handle, along with the caption:&quot;Introducing our new YouTube series, Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up! 🎙️ 🏈 @clairekittle @kristinjuszczyk We have wanted to create something special to bring you all along with us for the highs, the lows, and everything in between for the 2025 football season. Keep your eyes out for the first episode launching this week! View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe series will feature the memorable moments of the 2025 football season with Kristin and Claire.Kristin Juszczyk shares a strong bond with Claire, and they often spend time together. The two caught attention at the San Francisco 49ers Ladies’ party last month, and during the NFL offseason, they vacationed together in Lake Tahoe. As the new season has begun, they continue to enjoy time together, cheering for the Niners.The 49ers have had a decent season so far, winning four matchups out of the six games they’ve played. In their last outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they lost 30-19 and are now looking forward to a game against the Atlanta Falcons this week.