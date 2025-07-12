Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin sends 4-word message as George Kittle and 49ers All-Pro FB hangs out by Lake Tahoe during ACC Golf Championship 

Kyle Juszczyk is having a great time this offseason away from the field. He is playing in this week’s American Century Championship, a celebrity annual golf event. The tournament kicked off with its inaugural round on Friday at the Edgewood Tahoe South golf course.
This week's field also features several other NFL stars, including George Kittle, Jason Kelce, and Travis Kelce. Juszczyk and Kittle were joined by their wives, who shared glimpses of their fun-filled outing on social media.
On Saturday, Kristin Juszczyk posted a video of her husband enjoying some downtime by the side of Lake Tahoe alongside the San Francisco 49ers tight end.
“We’re the luckiest @clairekittle,” Kristin wrote in the caption of the Instagram story.
Claire Kittle also shared a few pictures and videos from the outing on her Instagram account. She reshared a hilarious video originally posted by the San Francisco 49ers on their Instagram handle, featuring her husband and Kyle Juszczyk.
“A little something to take the edge off,” read an overlay text in the video.
On the greens, George Kittle struggled with his game, while Kyle Juszczyk delivered a decent performance in the opening round of the golf tournament. The NFL fullback tied for 49th place, while Kittle settled for 75th.
George Kittle’s wife shares adorable “reunited” video with Kyle Juszczyk’s wife
In another Instagram story on Saturday, George Kittle’s wife, Claire, posted an adorable video with Kristin Juszczyk. The two met by the lakeside and hugged each other.
“Reunited & it felt so good @kristinjuszczyk,” Claire wrote in the caption.
Claire wore a light blue dress layered with a knitted green jacket, while Kristin wore black pants and a matching crop top. They also enjoyed some water activities during their trip.
Kristin shared a sweet picture with Claire, in which Kittle’s wife adorably placed one hand on the fashion designer’s head while their husbands looked at them.
The three-day golf event is scheduled to wrap up on Sunday.
