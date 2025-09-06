Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin shares glimpse of 49ers’ "ladies party" ahead of faceoff vs Seahawks [PICS]

Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, shared a glimpse of her San Francisco 49ers ladies' party ahead of the team's season opener. The Niners are gearing up to play their first game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8.Kristin Juszczyk shared pictures and videos from the party on Instagram. She shared a video of the party by the poolside, decorated with golden and red balloons with “49ers” on a board on the side.“49ers Ladies Party,” she wrote.Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin shares a glimpse of 49ers’ ladies party /@kristinjuszczykBefore attending the ladies' party, Kristin Juszczyk joined her husband for a themed team players' party. She provided a glimpse of the outing on Instagram earlier this week, accompanied by a sweet caption.&quot;Annual 49ers Players Party!! One thing about me…I love a theme 🏇✨ week 1 here we come!!!&quot; Kristin wrote. The post included four pictures. In the first slide, Kristin Juszczyk posed with Kyle Juszczyk. They both twinned in matching white outfits.The San Francisco 49ers are coming into the regular season after their memorable outing in the preseason. After their horrific start to the preseason with a 30-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, they bounced back by winning against the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, announces her new collection in collaboration with the WNBAKristin's Off Season brand has collaborated with the WNBA. She broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday with a caption highlighting her excitement for the new project.&quot;Our @offseasonbrand @wnba drop is now live!!! We couldn’t be more excited to expand to the WNBA! So much hardwork and dedication went into this collection and I can’t wait for you all to get your hands on it!&quot; Kristin wrote.$3 $3 $3Kristin Juszczyk posed in a styled black top and cream colored pants with a basketball on the side in the first slide of the post. She also showcased the behind-the-scenes of the collaboration and a glimpse of the outfits in the pictures.Kristin announced her Off Season brand in collaboration with Emma Grefe earlier this year. She started the brand with collaborations with five NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.