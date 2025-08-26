While Kyle Juszczyk trained for his ninth regular season in the NFL, his wife, Kristin, worked on a special project for her “Off Season” clothing brand. On Wednesday, Kristin shared an Instagram reel, announcing her brand’s latest collaboration with the WNBA.

“@offseasonbrand @wnba September 4th. Inspired by the game, made for everyone,” Kristin wrote in the caption.

Kyle Juszczyk sends 3-word message as wife Kristin announces clothing brand's new collaboration with WNBA (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

The designer’s Instagram post attracted multiple reactions from fans, friends and her husband, Kyle. The 49ers fullback dropped a 3-word reaction in the comment section, which was followed by an encouraging message from Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly.

“Bring it on!” Kyle commented.

“I just love watching the bad a*s business woman you are! Congrats!” commented Kelly.

Kristin launched “Off Season” in January and achieved massive success with her customised NFL merchandise. Almost a month later, she made an appearance on Kylie Kelce’s “Not Gonna Lie” podcast during a segment in which she claimed to have launched her brand at the “worst possible” time of the season.

Keeping aside the struggles of running a business, the designer previously claimed that entrepreneurship has been a “truly liberating” experience for her.

Kyle Juszczyk dropped 3-word reaction to wife Kristin’s apparel brand’s sales achievement

Last month, Kristin Juszczyk shared an Instagram reel to reveal that her clothing brand sold out all the customized merchandise of the San Francisco 49ers in just one day. The reel featured a clip in which she could be seen showing off one of the outfits from her collection.

“The Niner girlies sold out this set day 1! Other teams available - spread the word!!” Kristin wrote in the caption.

The post later received a 3-word reaction from Kyle Juszczyk, who applauded the designer for its successful sales record, commenting:

"Spread the word!"

The preseason has officially concluded, and Kristin had a great time cheering for Kyle. On Monday, the customized outfit designer shared an Instagram post recapping her core memories from different 49ers games, while showing off her heavy-accessories looks for 49ers vs Chargers.

Kristin has also been quite open about appreciating her celebrity friends’ achievements. Recently, she celebrated Olivia Culpo’s upcoming Netflix gig with the “Next Gen Chef’ show, with a wholesome 3-word reaction.

