Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares first glimpse of Off Season brand's 'newest project' with Luka Dončić's former team

While Kyle Juszczyk prepared for the 2025 NFL season at the San Francisco 49ers training camp, his wife Kristin Juszczyk worked on a new project for her apparel brand called "Off Season". A week after launching the new collection of clothes, Kristin gave fans a glimpse at a custom project for Luka Dončić's former team, the Dallas Mavericks.

Kristin updated her Instagram story on Monday with a picture of a Mavericks jersey, with her sewing tools in the background. It was the number 5 jersey in navy color with borders in a combination of neon and white shades. Along with the picture, the story included a 3-word message from the designer.

"Newest project loading."

Kristin Juszczyk shares glimpse of clothing brand's newest project with Luka Dončić's former team (Image Credit: Kristin/IG)

Despite Kristin embracing the role of an entrepreneur, the customized outfit designer initially regretted the timing of launching her clothing brand. During her guest appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast in February, Kristin talked about that regret and said:

"We really launched it in the worst possible time. It's funny because we picked the teams back in April, and we were so fortunate that, besides my 49ers, which was pretty devastating, all four teams were in the playoffs."

Kristin Juszczyk opened up about life as an entrepreneur

Kristin Juszczyk has been working independently as a customized outfit designer for the last couple of years. But it wasn't until earlier this year that she decided to officially launch her brand. Running a business has turned out to be a "liberating" experience for her. During one of her Instagram stories in March, Kristin opened up about this and said:

"There's something truly liberating about showing up for a flight with just a purse. It's kind of euphoric. Our @offseasonbrand office is based in LA, so sometimes I fly in the morning from the Bay. Go to the office all day and then fly home that night. It's a long day, but I love every second of it."

Being in the fashion industry, Kristin has many celebrities whose sense of style she has admired. The list also included Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whose fashion sense, Kristin previously praised as "amazing."

Meanwhile, Kristin attended the ESPY Awards last month with husband Kyle Juszczyk and flaunted a stylish outfit inspired by Sydney Sweeney's CinemaCon look.

