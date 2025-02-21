Kristin Juszczyk praises Travis Kelce's 'amazing' sense of fashion

Just like his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has often been praised for his fashion sense. Most recently, San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin spoke highly of the Chiefs tight end called him "very fashionable."

Kristin Juszczyk's statement came during Thursday's episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast hosted by Jason Kelce's wife Kylie. She also talked about Travis rocking his viral "tiny sunglasses."

"It also depends who wears it," Kristin said (39:59). "I think Travis rocks those tiny sunglasses that he wears sometimes. He's very fashionable. I can never pull up those little sunglasses like the triangles. Never. I can't do it but he looks amazing in them."

Before talking about Travis' fashion, Kristin and Kylie Kelce discussed their takes on the popular, yet controversial term "WAG." Kristin shared her concerns about being addressed as an "NFL WAG."

"You know what I've always found so interesting about that word is that there's not a word that describes like a lawyer's wife or like I don't know any other type of profession," Kristin said (26:10). "Where did that come from right? For me, I take such pride on what my husband does and I love supporting him. It's my favorite thing in the world but that's not the only person that I am.

"I'm my own individual. That word, it makes me crawl out of my skin truly. I think it always has but I do feel like we are doing a great job recently of redefining that word. There has been so much female empowerment around whether that's the women in sports. I mean, now I feel honored."

Kristin Juszczyk credited Taylor Swift for helping boom her merchandise business

Taylor Swift has played a massive role in helping Kristin Juszczyk boost her merchandise business. During an interview with PageSix in October, Juszczyk credited Swift for having "single-handedly changed" her career.

"She single-handedly changed my career," Juszczyk said. "I feel like I owe her everything, truly. It was such a pinch-me moment seeing her wear something of mine, and it just completely changed the trajectory of everything that I was doing. She opened up so many doors for me. And she looked amazing!"

In January, Juszczyk launched her NFL-inspired customized apparel brand. During an episode of Kylie Kelce's podcast, she claimed that she picked the "worst possible time" to launch her brand.

