Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin shares how launching her NFL-inspired brand at 'worst possible time' became a profitable success

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launched her NFL-inspired customized apparel brand called "OFF SEASON" earlier this year. The timings of her brand launch were quite competitive, considering there were just a handful of games left before the season got concluded.

In fact, during an appearance on Jason Kelce's wife Kylie's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast on Thursday, Kristin Juszczyk confessed to having launched her brand at the "worst possible time." Despite that, she was lucky enough to achieve massive success with the sales.

"We really launched it in the worst possible time. It's funny cuz we picked the teams back in April and we were so fortunate that, besides my 49ers which was pretty devastating, all four teams were in the playoffs,” Kristin said.

“And we launched the company in the playoffs so there was a chance that we were launching. I've never rooted for those five teams so hard in my life," Kristin further added.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin got mainstream attention in the 2023 NFL season when Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were spotted wearing customized outfits designed by her. Following that, she achieved great success in her design career, leading to her recent brand launch.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin revealed origin story of her design journey

Before talking about her new NFL-inspired apparel brand, Kristin Juszczyk talked about the origin-story of her journey as a designer, during the same podcast episode. Recalling the moment that inspired her to follow her passion for outfit designing, Kristin said:

"I've been sewing for so long and I have always. Actually all stemmed from Halloween. Kyle and I went to a 49ers Halloween party and I wanted to be Justin and Britney. Do you remember their VMA? The denim on denim. I was like, 'I need to be that'. I went on Etsy, couldn't find it."

“So I went to Walmart and bought like 20 pairs of jeans, and I'm like, 'I'm just going to start cutting it up and going on a sewing machine and see what I can do.' I kind of feel like I blacked out while doing it and then all a sudden I had this dress made. Something like came over me when I was making it and I was just, like, ‘wow I really love doing this'," she added.

Kyle Juszczyk's better half Kristin recently turned "vacation mode" on as she enjoyed the offseason trip to Mexico with George Kittle's wife Claire and Brock Purdy's wife Jenna.

