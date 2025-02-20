IN PICS: Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin turn on 'vacation mode' with George Kittle, Brock Purdy and 49ers stars

Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin showed support for teammates and friend George Kittle and his wife Claire, along with some much-needed vacation time. Kristin Juszczyk shared some snapshots on her Instagram Story on Wednesday as she touched down in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In her first post which showed the picturesque view, she informed her Instagram followers that they were in Cabo to participate in Claire and George Kittle's "Football for Change" event.

"Just got to Cabo for the "Football for Change" event hosted by the Kittles!" she wrote in her first post.

Kristin Juszczyk's photos from their trip. (Photos via Instagram Story)

In another photo, she included a photo of herself in her bikini, ready for a beach day where she declared she was officially in "vacation mode."

"Vacation mode activated," she added in mirror selfie photo.

Kristin also included photos alongside her husband out on a boat as well as with Claire and George Kittle. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was also seen in one video, supporting the event.

The Juszczyk and Kittle's are enjoying some downtown on vacation. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk)

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin celebrated the first billboard for her "Off Season" brand

Kristin Juszczyk's designs have increased her prominence as a designer to the point where she now has her own clothing brand called "Off Season." The first batch of NFL-inspired clothes for men and women debuted just in time for the NFL playoffs, and last week, she celebrated a significant milestone for herself and her brand.

Kristin shared a video on Instagram of her first-ever billboard. The billboard was located in Williamsburg, Virginia, and showcased the signature puffers and puffer vests that she has made so well-known.

"MY FIRST EVER BILLBOARD IN NY!! 🥹🥹 such a surreal moment seeing @offseasonbrand billboard on the streets of Williamsburg! Couldn’t be more proud of this brand and everything there is to come! Thank you guys for making my dreams come true!!" Juszczyk wrote on Instagram

Kyle Juszczyk celebrated his wife's accomplishments as well. He can be seen picking her up in celebration of the moment.

