PICS: George Kittle's wife Claire gives Kristin Juszczyk her flowers after designer launches apparel brand

Kristin Juszczyk has had quite the year, and her close friends and loved ones celebrate her accomplishments. On Wednesday, Claire Kittle, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's wife, praised Kristin.

In a post on Instagram, Claire revealed that there was a celebration after the launch of Kristin's new NFL-inspired clothing line, "Off Season."

"I have to give Kris her flowers for a second. She has worked tirelessly to get this brand into the hands of NFL fans everywhere. Literal blood, sweat, and tears; it has been so awe-inspiring to witness her successfully accomplish this. ... She has done something that has never been done before: NFL-licensed puffer vests and coats that hold the same magic as wearing your favorite player’s jersey. ...

"I’m so proud of you, Kris; you are the greatest example of not taking no for an answer, finding the solution, sticking to your vision, and executing. All the while being an amazing wife, daughter, sister, puppy mom, and best friend to so many." ...

The carousel of photos from the post included snapshots from the celebration. There was also a group photo of Claire and George Kittle, as well as Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk, at the party. The San Francisco 49ers teammates also posed for a photo as well.

Claire Kittle's photos celebrating Kristin Juszczyk. (Photos from Clarie Kittle's Instagram)

Claire also included a photo of her and Kristin wearing matching 49ers' puffers from the "Off Season" collection.

Additional photos from Claire Kittle's Instagram post.

The "Off Season" brand launched last month and currently only offers apparel to the following teams: Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and the 49ers.

Kristin Juszczyk called it 'surreal' to see fans wearing her designs

Kristin Juszczyk launched her first clothing brand, "Off Season," featuring NFL apparel for male and female fans. After seeing fans wearing her designs to playoff games, she expressed her appreciation and admiration for fans helping to make her dreams a reality.

"Seeing you all in @offseasonbrand this past weekend was SURREAL!! I was seriously refreshing my phone every 10 minutes checking all my tags! I loved every second of it," she wrote on IG.

Juszczyk has expressed her desire to create designs and different pieces for all 32 NFL teams through "Off Season," which she hopes to do as the brand grows.

