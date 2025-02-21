Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin reveals origin-story of her journey to becoming iconic NFL designer

Kristin Juszczyk (nee Arceri), the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, is one of the most prominent women in the NFL. She first gained national attention for her team-themed puffers, which turned into a licensing deal with the league and eventually her own fashion brand Off Season.

So, how did this journey start? Speaking to Jason Kelce's wife Kylie (nee McDevitt) on the Not Gonna Lie podcast on Thursday, she revealed that her creativity began on a Halloween party

She had wanted herself and her partner to emulate Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' deim-on-denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards (16:09 to begin):

"I went on Etsy, couldn't find it. So I went to Walmart and bought like 20 pairs of jeans, and I'm like, 'I'm just going to start cutting it up and going on a sewing machine and see what I can do.' I kind of feel like I blacked out while doing it, and then all a sudden I had this dress made.

"Something came over me when I was making it, and I was just like, 'Wow I really love doing this.'"

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin discusses the connotations of the term "WAG"

In the same podcast appearance, Kristin discussed her dislike of the term "WAG" - more particularly calling it "derogatory" and something that "makes me crawl out of my skin" (the segment starts at 25:10):

"There's not a word that describes any other type of profession [so] where did that come from? I take such pride in what my what my husband does, and I love supporting him. It's my favorite thing in the world. But that's not the only person that I am. I'm my own individual."

Nevertheless, Kristin praised the current crop of NFL women for their "great job" of "redefining that term".

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce opined on how the term "pigeonholes" women felt "ridiculous" and "silly." She also revealed how she and her own husband had been taking steps to inform people that each of them has their own role and life:

"Both Jason and I have made a serious effort to make sure that while he was playing, that it was clear that that was his job, the same way that someone would go to work and come home and not necessarily talk about their entire day."

It wasn't Kylie's first time discussing the topic - she had done the same on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast the previous week.

