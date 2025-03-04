Kristin Juszczyk calls entrepreneur lifestyle "truly liberating" following launch of NFL-inspired apparel brand

Earlier this year, San Francisco 49ers star Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin accepted the full-time role of an entrepreneur when she launched her NFL-inspired customized apparel brand called Offseason.

Kristin has been sharing a sneak peek into her entrepreneur's life with her fans via her social media. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram story to talk about her lifestyle as an entrepreneur, and how it sometimes feels "truly liberating" to her.

Kristin talked about the tiring journey of traveling to Los Angeles, where her office is situated, from her home in Bay. Talking about embracing the struggles, Kristin wrote:

"There's something truly liberating about showing up for a flight with just a purse. It's kind of euphoric. Our @offseasonbrand office is based in LA so sometimes I fly in the morning from the Bay. Go to the office all day and then fly home that night. It's a long day but I love every second of it."

Kristin Juszczyk talks about her entrepreneur lifestyle (Image Source: Kristin/IG)

Amidst her busy work schedule, Kristin Juszczyk does not miss out on spending time with her husband Kyle. In fact, the couple recently visited Cabo to enjoy a dreamy offseason vacation.

The couple wasn't alone but were accompanied by 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire.

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin launches brand at "worst" possible time

In the 11th episode of Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast last month, Kristin Juszczyk made a guest appearance. She talked about her Offseason brand and claimed launching it at the "worst possible time." Kristin said:

"We really launched it in the worst possible time. It's funny cuz we picked the teams back in April and we were so fortunate that, besides my 49ers which was pretty devastating, all four teams were in the playoffs.”

“And we launched the company in the playoffs so there was a chance that we were launching. I've never rooted for those five teams so hard in my life," she added.

Apart from talking about her brand, Kristin Juszczyk also talked about her opinion on the term "WAG", during the above-mentioned podcast. Kristin launched her complaints about being addressed with the term.

