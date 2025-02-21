“Makes me crawl out of my skin”: Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin voices complaint after being addressed as 'NFL WAG'

"WAG" has remained one of the most controversial terms in the NFL. While some partners of NFL stars have no issues being addressed as "NFL WAG," there are many who find it offensive. Most recently, San Francisco 49ers' star Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, voiced her complaints about the viral abbreviation.

On Thursday, Kyle Juszczyk made an appearance on Jason Kelce's wife Kylie's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. During one of the segments of the podcast, Kylie asked Kristin to share her take on the controversial term "WAG."

"You know what I've always found so interesting about that word is that there's not a word that describes, like a lawyer's wife or like, I don't know, any other type of profession," Kristin said (26:10). "Where did that come from, right? For me, I take such pride on what my husband does, and I love supporting him. It's my favorite thing in the world, but that's not the only person that I am.

"I'm my own individual. That word, it makes me crawl out of my skin, truly. I think it always has but I do feel like we are doing a great job recently of redefining that word. There has been so much female empowerment around, whether that's the women in sports. I mean, now I feel honored."

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife Kristin claimed to launch new apparel brand at ‘worst possible time’

Before sharing her opinion on being addressed as "NFL WAG," Kristin Juszczyk talked about her new NFL-inspired customized apparel brand "OFF SEASON." Talking about how she launched it at the "worst possible time," Kristin said:

"We really launched it in the worst possible time," Kristin said (19:30). "It's funny cuz we picked the teams back in April and we were so fortunate that, besides my 49ers which was pretty devastating, all four teams were in the playoffs.

“And we launched the company in the playoffs so there was a chance that we were launching. I've never rooted for those five teams so hard in my life."

While Kristin Juszczyk has been concerned with the term "WAG," her best friend, George Kittle's wife, Claire, claimed to have no issues being addressed as "WAG."

