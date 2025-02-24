In Pics: 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin escape to Cabo for dreamy offseason retreat

Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk spent the weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with some of his San Francisco 49ers teammates. The couple took part in the "Football for Change" event hosted by Claire and George Kittle.

On Sunday, the "Off Season" brand founder shared a carousel of photos to recap the trip.

"Never say no to Cabo 🌴," Kristin captioned.

Kristin shared photos of her and Kyle on a boat. She wore a red gingham swimsuit with jeans and a bucket hat. The 49ers fullback went with a monochromatic look with a button-down shirt and shorts.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk on a boat off the coast of Cabo. (Photos via Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram)

Kristin also shared a video of a whale jumping out of the water near their boat. In another video, some of the San Francisco players took a group photo, which included Kyle, George and Brock Purdy.

Additional photos from Kristin Juszczyk's Instagram post.

Kyle Juszczyk celebrated wife Kristin with birthday message

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk were in New Orleans for the 2025 Super Bowl weekend, and a few days later, it was another special occasion. Kyle Juszczyk celebrated Kristin's 31st birthday with a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram.

The San Francisco 49ers fullback reminisced on their life together and his love for his wife.

"It’s been incredible to get to celebrate you so often and I’m excited to wish you a happy birthday today! From your 21st to your 31st you’ve accomplished such a great amount! Me and our girls couldn’t be more proud of you! I love you so much! @kristinjuszczyk," Kyle captioned on Feb. 12.

Kyle and Kristin met in 2014 when she was a student at Towson University and he played for the Baltimore Ravens. The couple got engaged in 2017 and married in July 2019.

