IN PHOTOS: 49ers star George Kittle and wife Claire unwind on yacht retreat in Cabo

George Kittle and his wife Claire, along with friends and family, enjoyed some much-needed downtime in Cabo. After a difficult 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers tight end enjoyed a week in Mexico, taking in the sights of the coastline and an outing on the yacht.

Ad

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, Claire Kittle shared a recap of their trip to Cabo. She shared a photo of the beachside retreat they called home for the week as well as an inside look at the Spanish-inspired decor. Fireworks capped off their final night in Mexico.

Claire Kittle shared glimpses of their trip to Cabo. (Photos via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle also shared photos of herself and husband George Kittle enjoying their trip. The couple posed on a yacht with the stunning Cabo sunset in the background in one photo.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Claire and George Kittle enjoying their vacation in Cabo. (Photos via Claire Kittle's Instagram Story)

Earlier in the week, the Kittles were joined by fellow 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin in Cabo. The "Off Season" brand designer shared photos from their trip to Mexico as well.

Ad

George Kittle shared sweet post for wife Claire after day at Disney World

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a sweet message for wife Claire in an Instagram post earlier in the week. The two-time All-Pro tight end shared snapshots of a trip to Walt Disney World with his wife, Claire.

The trip, which took place when the Kittles were in Orlando for his sixth Pro Bowl appearance, allowed the couple to spend time at the Magic Kingdom. Kittle quoted Winnie the Pooh in his post, sharing his love for his wife and spending the day together.

Ad

“'Any day spent with you is my favorite day' - Winnie the Pooh Shoutout to @crocs for keeping us at max comfort & style all day! 😎"-Kittle wrote on Instagram

Ad

The couple wore matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse Crocs for their day at Walt Disney World, which the tight end credited for giving them much-needed comfort.

February has been a busy month for George and Claire Kittle as they attended the Pro Bowl in Orlando and the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans, Louisiana. The month was then capped off with their trip to Cabo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.