Brandon Aiyuk’s wife Rochelle shows love after getting early NFL 'Off Season' drop from Kristin Juszczyk

Brandon Aiyuk's wife, Rochelle, expressed her gratitude to Kyle Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, for sending clothes from her clothing brand, Off Season. The San Francisco 49ers fullback’s wife launched her new apparel brand in collaboration with Emma Grede earlier this year.Ahead of the start of the new season, Kristin sent gifts from the brand to her husband’s teammates' partners. Rochelle shared a glimpse of the box she received from Kristin Juszczyk on her Instagram Story on Sunday.“Iconic. The material is everything,” Rochelle wrote.Kristin Juszczyk reshared it on her Instagram Story.Brandon Aiyuk’s wife Rochelle shows love after getting an early NFL 'Off Season' drop from Kristin Juszczyk/@kristinjuszczykMeanwhile, on the field, Brandon Aiyuk and Kyle Juszczyk are preparing for the upcoming season with the 49ers. The team had a tough time last season and did not make it to the playoffs.In the last campaign, Aiyuk played in only seven games and recorded 374 receiving yards.Kristin Juszczyk’s NFL fashion drop goes viral, sells out instantlyKristin Juszczyk’s Off Season launched its NFL-inspired ready-to-wear collection last week. It features outfits for different NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.She shared a reel on her Instagram account on Saturday, offering a glimpse of her 49ers outfit.&quot;Mood that the niner girlies sold out this set day 1! Other teams available - spread the word!!&quot; Kristin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuszczyk shared the post with Nicki Minaj’s “High School” song. She posed sitting in high heels on a table, balancing herself perfectly in the 49ers outfit.&quot;We launched Off Season with NFL puffer vests, jackets and coats that turn heads. Now, we’re expanding what team fashion looks like year-round,” Juszczyk said of her new collection (via WWD). “This new collection is all about versatility and reflecting my design style — pieces that empower people to mix, match and make them their own.”Last week, in an Instagram reel, she offered a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes shoot for her brand campaign.&quot;A peek into our NFL RTW campaign shoot 🎥Collection is now live at offseasonbrand.com,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKristin Juszczyk's designs are popular among the NFL WAGs and were worn by Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and also Brittany Mahomes during the games.