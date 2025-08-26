San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shared some August glimpses on Instagram today. In one of the pictures from the carousel, she flaunted a bold and heavily accessorized look.Kristin was dressed in a chic blend of sporty and glamorous style. The 49ers fullback’s wife wore an oversized black t-shirt as a mini dress, paired with sheer black tights and black pointed-toe heels, accessorized with layered chunky pearl necklaces, a stack of bold metallic bracelets, and a red mini handbag featuring fringe details. She captioned the post:“August 🏈🤠🪡👶🏼🐶 … so that’s what it is,” the 31-year-old wrote in the caption.The 49ers FB wrote a two-word message in the comment section for his wife’s look:“That neck 🤤.”Kyle Juszczyk drops 2-word reaction as wife Kristin shows off heavily-accessorized look in oversized t-shirt while recapping August moments [IG/@kristinjuszczyk]Apart from the above snap, the picture of the couple posing together on the football field caught attention. The 34-year-old was wearing his 49ers t-shirt, paired with black joggers, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Kristin was dressed in a fitted white crop top paired with light grey knee-length cargo shorts and red open-toe heels. She accessorized her look with chunky gold and green bracelets, layered necklaces, and dark oversized sunglasses. Have a look at Kristin's August recap: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKyle Juszczyk's wife shares excitement as her &quot;OffSeason&quot; brand eyes WNBA debutIn an exclusive interview with USA Today, Kristin opened up about her excitement for the WNBA and what the league’s growth means to her as a designer and fan of women’s sports.“We're so excited to branch out to the WNBA, because women's sports is just the ultimate movement. Knowing how much my husband puts into his work every single day, I know how much these girls live, breathe, and eat the sport. And to see the whole world give them the recognition that they deserve has just been so amazing … For us to have a little blip in the WNBA story is just such an honor,” Kristin said in the interview.Kyle Juszczyk's wife said that &quot;Off Season&quot; WNBA collection will debut with apparel for four teams: The Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, and New York Liberty, along with league merchandise.Also read: Kyle Juszczyk 's wife Kristin drops 3-word tease for new fashion project