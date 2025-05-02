Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, hinted at new fashion work tied to her growing presence in the sports apparel space. On Friday, the wife of the San Francisco 49ers fullback posted a short update on her Instagram story, tagging the label “Kristin Juszczyk Designs.”

“We’re so back,” Kristin wrote.

Kyle Juszczyk 's wife Kristin drops 3-word tease for new fashion project, Instagram (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)

In a follow-up story, she shared a behind-the-scenes moment of threading a serger.

“threading a serger makes me feel like a damn mechanic,” Kristin captioned.

Kyle Juszczyk 's wife Kristin tease for new fashion project (image credit: instagram/kristinjuszczyk)

The stories came after Kristin started a sports clothing brand called “Off Season” in January. She teamed up with businesswoman Emma Grede, the NFL and Fanatics. The brand makes special NFL-approved jackets and vests for men and women.

Kristin expressed plans to expand “Off Season” to cover all 32 NFL teams, with the possibility of reaching other leagues in the future. According to Forbes, the brand prioritizes quality and design to enhance the fan experience.

On the field, Kyle remains an important part of the 49ers offense. In 2023, he started 16 games and was named first-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl. In the 2024 season, he had 19 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. San Francisco let him go in March, but the team brought him back soon after with a two-year $8 million deal.

As Kristin signals renewed activity in her design work, her label developments remain linked to her NFL-rooted fashion brand.

Kristin Juszczyk celebrates George Kittle’s record deal with heartfelt post

George Kittle signed a four-year $76.4 million contract extension ($35 million guaranteed) with San Francisco on Tuesday, making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history. The deal will keep him on the team through the 2029 season. After the news came out, Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin, shared a photo of George and Claire Kittle on Instagram.

“The band is back together!!!!!” Kristin wrote.

George has been a key part of the 49ers since 2017. He ended the 2024 season with 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. Kristin's post showed how close the players and their families are, beyond what happens on the field.

