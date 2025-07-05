Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares favorite parts of 4th of July celebrations [PICS]

Bo Nix and his wife Izzy made their 4th of July celebrations memorable with a visit to the beach. The couple enjoyed their trip to the seaside with family and friends, and Izzy Nix later posted her favorite memories on her Instagram stories.

In one story, Izzy posted a picture of her gal pals holding different-flavoured snow cones in their hands.

"A 4th necessity," Izzy captioned the picture.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy shares her favorite parts of 4th of July celebrations (Image Credit: Izzy/IG)

This was followed by a snap of Nix posing for a picture at the beach while carrying a blue chair on his shoulder. Izzy concluded her Independence Day celebrations by enjoying the sunset with the Denver Broncos quarterback.

Another story of Izzy featured a picture highlighting a romantic moment with Nix. In the photo, the two can be seen sharing a cozy side hug, with a scenic sunset in the background.

"GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!!!!," Izzy wrote in the caption of the story.

For their beachside outing, the couple opted for casual outfits. In the pictures shared by Izzy, Bo Nix wore a white T-shirt with black shorts and off-white slides. Izzy, on the other hand, opted for a white top and red-check shorts.

Izzy and Bo Nix celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary

Izzy and Bo Nix celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on Tuesday. To make her special marriage milestone memorable, Izzy paid an emotional tribute to Bo through her social media.

Izzy reposted a handful of throwback pictures from her wedding day on her Instagram stories, which were attached with some wholesome notes for the Broncos quarterback. The photo in which the couple were spotted reading their vows, Izzy wrote:

"He's better than the best."

"3 years of us and I've loved every second!!!!. It's an honor to love you & be your wife!," Izzy wrote in another Instagram story.

Apart from celebrating her own marriage, Izzy Nix didn't miss out on well-wishing Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson for his wedding with Nicolette Dellanno. Izzy sent her blessings for the new chapter of their life.

