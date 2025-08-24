  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
Bo Nix’s wife Izzy weighs in as Broncos QB connects deep with WR Courtland Sutton for highlight throw against Saints (Credits: Getty and @izzysmokenix Instagram)

Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton experienced a highlight moment in the preseason game versus the Saints. In the second quarter, Nix threw a 43-yard pass to Sutton, who beat his defender and made a clean catch. Two plays later, the Broncos scored a touchdown.

As soon as the Broncos posted the clip on Instagram, Nix’s wife, Izzy, reshared it on her Story with three emojis i.e. starry eyes, a yellow heart, and a dancing man.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @izzysmokenix)

Bo Nix started slow with two rough drives, including a three-and-out and a delay of the game. But Coach Sean Payton kept him in, and Nix bounced back with a six-play, 77-yard touchdown drive. He finished the game 10-of-14 for 110 yards and one touchdown. His last drive earned him a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

The Broncos won 28-19 and ended the preseason 3-0.

Nix, drafted 12th overall in 2024, already made history last season by throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns, which led Denver to its first playoff spot in nine years.

Bo Nix's wife Izzy's reacts to Courtland Sutton’s $92 million extension with the Broncos

Courtland Sutton signed a $92 million extension with the Denver Broncos on July 28 for four years. Shortly after the news broke, Izzy reshared a post from the Broncos’ official Instagram account, which featured Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton together on the field.

“This duo is here to stay 🥺🙌🏻," she wrote.

In 2024, Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton became Denver’s dependable pair. They combined for over 1,000 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Thus, Sutton’s new deal gives Nix a trusted No. 1 WR for the future.

With young players like Marvin Mims Jr., Troy Franklin, and rookie Pat Bryant still growing, Sutton adds stability to the offense.

Looking back, Bo and Izzy started dating in June 2020 at Auburn University. Back then, Bo was the starting QB and Izzy was a cheerleader.

A year later, in July 2021, Bo proposed to her at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The couple got married in July 2022 at Ridge Point Events Venue in Alpine, Alabama, just two months after Izzy graduated.

Next, they moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Bo played for the Oregon Ducks and rose to Heisman Trophy contention.

In April 2024, Bo was drafted by the Denver Broncos.

