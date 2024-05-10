Bo Nix's wife Izzy whips Broncos star into shape as QB preps for rookie minicamp

After what seemed to be an endless career in college football, Bo Nix finally made it to the NFL - and as a first-round pick. Two weeks ago, the quarterback was made the 12th overall pick by the Denver Broncos, the sixth passer over the first 12 picks.

The hard work only starts now. After his wife, Izzy, made a heartwarming Instagram post following Bo Nix's selection by the Broncos, she has now shared an Instagram story where she's helping him get into shape for the upcoming NFL season - no matter where you got drafted, you can only make it into the league with hard work.

Bo Nix's wife helps him get into shape

Nix still has a bit of time before reporting to the team for the start of the OTAs and, later, the mandatory minicamps. When training camp comes, his relationship with Sean Payton will be very interesting to watch: it's clear that Payton loved his fit in the system, but if you don't produce enough, we all know what happened last year with Russell Wilson.

Why was Bo Nix considered a "reach" by the Denver Broncos?

After spending so much time inside college football and with not many tools to make himself a superstar in the league, a quick look at Nix only goes to show that he's a limited quarterback - not a bad one by any means, but to use the 12th pick to select him isn't really a great use of resources by the Denver Broncos.

The Oregon product started his college career playing for Auburn and transferred later, and he's smart enough to play in the NFL. But that's not good enough for being a first-round pick, where teams are expecting draft picks to become game-changers for their franchises, and when you select a quarterback, the pressure is even higher.

On the other side, though, you can understand why the Broncos decided to take such a risk. Sean Payton assumed a huge dead cap by letting Russell Wilson go, so now, he needs to get the position right in order to save his job. There's not enough patience when your team isn't winning on Sundays.

