Bo Nix spotted courtside with wife Izzy for Nuggets’ Game 1 playoff opener

Bo Nix had a wonderful NFL debut in 2024, helping the Denver Broncos reach the playoffs for the first time since the days of Peyton Manning and the No Fly Zone. Now, he has given back to the Denver sports community.

On Saturday afternoon, the incoming sophomore quarterback and his wife, Izzy, were spotted courtside for the Denver Nuggets' playoff opener against the Los Angeles Clippers (clip courtesy of DNVR Sports):

The game eventually went to overtime, where the hosts won after Russell Westbrook forced a turnover off an inbound pass with approximately ten seconds left. He finished with fifteen points, eight rebounds, and three assists off the bench.

This is not the first time the couple has appeared at the Ball Arena this month. A few days ago, they were in attendance as the NHL's Colorado Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime.

In a video posted by the team's social media accounts, Nix, who was accompanied by offensive linemen Frank Crum and Nick Gargiulo, said (at 1:27):

"This guy said, 'What made you come to an Avs game?' I was like, 'Well, they gave us a chance to sit front row and be recorded by you.' I was like, 'Of course, we're going.'"

It also wasn't their first time watching the Nuggets defeat a Los Angeles-based rival. Last month, all three players were spotted in the 131-126 win against the Lakers.

Shortly after being drafted by the Broncos last year, Bo Nix revealed his interest in basketball:

“Especially this past year, watching [Nikola] Jokić and the Nuggets tear it up on the court, I love watching basketball. I always enjoy it. I grew up playing it, so now I feel really excited to be able to go watch them play hopefully soon. ... I’m excited to just embrace it all.”

Bo Nix "drafts" gameday food

Being a professional athlete requires strict adherence to diets to maintain peak physical form, and Bo Nix is no different. As a dual-threat quarterback, he has to keep himself quick and nimble to be able to evade pass rushers when the pocket collapses.

However, that does not mean he can't "cheat" at least once a month. Speaking with The Bread Basket last month, he "drafted" his five favorite stadium foods.

First on the list was a "safe play": popcorn. Next - Dippin' Dots, aka frozen ice cream beads. He then went with pretzels - a "steal", according to him:

"He's got experience; he's been doing it a long time."

Bo Nix concluded the list with two beverages: frozen strawberry lemonade and Coke. The podcast's hosts, brothers Zach and Danny Guarino, countered with hot dogs, beer, nachos, pizza, and cotton candy.

