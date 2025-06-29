Bo Nix suits up with Jarrett Stidham for Zach Wilson's wedding in NYC

Bo Nix offered a glimpse into a Zach Wilson wedding moment that gathered three former teammates in New York City. The Denver Broncos signal-caller reshared a photo over the weekend showing himself alongside Jarrett Stidham and Wilson. All of them dressed in matching black suits for the occasion.
The three spent time together at the Broncos before Wilson’s move to Miami. Nix recently completed his first season as Denver’s starter.
The snapshot was originally posted by Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, in her Instagram story on Saturday.
"The boys," she captioned the photo.
Wilson and his partner, Nicolette Dellanno, hosted the ceremony on Friday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, later welcoming guests to a reception at a landmark Manhattan venue. The celebration drew the couple's family, friends and several NFL colleagues.
Zach Wilson starts a fresh chapter in Miami alongside Nicolette Dellanno
The wedding also capped off a year of personal milestones. Zach Wilson proposed to Nicolette Dellanno last summer during a trip to Italy, culminating in the Manhattan ceremony. Dellanno commemorated the evening on social media with candid photos from the reception and a short caption celebrating the festivities.
"Best night ever," Dellanno wrote as her caption.
Zach Wilson was taken second overall by the New York Jets in 2021. He survived three years in New York marked by injuries and benching.
In 2024, the Jets traded Wilson to Denver, where he spent the year toward the back of the depth chart behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. Although Wilson saw little game action with the Broncos, he attributed the stint to allowing him to collect himself.
That period in Denver paved the way for his relocation to Miami earlier this offseason, when he signed a one-year contract worth an estimated $6 million. Now he is projected as Tua Tagovailoa's backup.
Meanwhile, Nix has gotten acclimated to his job as Denver's starter. During his rookie season, he was lauded for his poise and leadership in a tough division. Stidham, who has been with several teams, including the Patriots and Raiders, is a consistent figure in the Broncos quarterback room.
