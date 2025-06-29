Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno celebrate their wedding in iconic NYC style [PICS]

Miami Dolphins star Zach Wilson finally married Nicolette Dellanno on Saturday. The couple exchanged vows at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, and Dellanno broke the news by sharing multiple pictures from her wedding day with fans on Instagram.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno celebrate their wedding in iconic NYC style (Image Credit: Dellanno/IG)

Nicolette Dellanno took to her Instagram stories with pictures from her NYC wedding with Zach Wilson. To be specific, Dellanno reshared the stories from her wedding photographer, Captured Mems' account. In the first story, the couple can be seen making a grand exit from the church, surrounded by friends and family cheering for them.

It was followed by a picture of Nicolette Dellanno showing off her beautiful wedding dress. There was also a photo of Dellanno and Wilson from inside the church, with the two of them holding hands and exchanging vows. After their nuptials, the couple held their reception at the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan.

Apart from pictures from the church, Dellanno also reposted photos from their reception. In one snap, the couple can be seen cutting their wedding cake, followed by a photo of them showing off their dance moves. Dellanno recapped her time at the reception by posting a photo of a guest-filled dance floor with a three-word message.

"Best night ever," Dellanno wrote.

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette Dellanno, shared a glimpse of the night before their dreamy wedding

Before posting pictures from her wedding day, Nicolette Dellanno shared an Instagram post featuring her time with Zach Wilson the night before their big day. The photos were from the couple's pre-wedding family dinner at the Baccarat Hotel.

"The night before," Dellanno wrote in the caption.

There were photos of the two with their parents and siblings, in addition to some romantic shots of the couple. For their family dinner, the couple went with outfits that weren’t just classic but stylish as well. Dellanno opted for a white dress, while Wilson wore a black two-piece suit.

Dellanno's pre-wedding moments with Wilson were appreciated by Bo Nix's wife, Izzy. Before the couple traveled to New York City for their wedding, the two enjoyed cozy holidays in Florida with their friends, a glimpse of which Dellanno later posted on social media.

