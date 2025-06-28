Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno shares intimate glimpse of their ‘night before' wedding day

The wedding bells have started to ring loudly for Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno. The couple is all set to get married on Saturday, in New York City. However, before walking down the aisle, Dellanno enjoyed a great night with her family at the Baccarat Hotel.

On Saturday morning, Dellanno shared an Instagram post featuring pictures with her future husband and families from both sides. In the snaps, the couple can be seen enjoying pre-wedding celebrations the night before their big day.

"the night before," Dellanno captioned her post.

The couple organized an intimate dinner with close family members in NYC. In the pictures posted, Dellanno is wearing a white dress paired with similar-shaded heels. Zach Wilson, on the other hand, was spotted adorning a black two-piece suit with wood-brown shaded shoes.

Wilson started dating Dellanno in 2022. After getting to know each other for almost three years, the couple decided to take the next step in their relationship. In June 2024, the Dolphins' quarterback proposed to Dellanno during their vacation in Italy. Wilson later shared an Instagram post to break his engagement news to his fans.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you," Wilson wrote. "You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic. I love you."

Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette Dellanno shared excited about wedding with Dolphins QB

Nicolette Dellanno has been teasing about her wedding to Zach Wilson for a long while. During one of her tropical vacations in April, Dellanno expressed her excitement to be married to the Dolphins' quarterback via an Instagram post.

"Soon to be," Dellanno captioned the post.

The post included multiple photos of Dellanno showing her white swimsuit in different poses. Additionally, the last slide included Dellanno's snap with Wilson from their dinner date.

Following her vacation with Wilson, Dellanno traveled to Miami last month to enjoy the holidays with her sisters, Christina and Sophia.

