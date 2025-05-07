IN PHOTOS: Zach Wilson's bikini-clad fiancée Nicolette Dellanno enjoys Miami vacation ahead of wedding with Dolphins QB

Nicolette Dellanno, fiancée of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson, is soaking up the sun in Miami before their big day. The soon-to-be bride is enjoying a beach getaway with her sisters, Sophia and Christina Dellanno, and on Wednesday, she shared fun moments from their trip on her Instagram story.

Dellanno posed with her sisters wearing cool and simple summer clothes. She wore a white bikini top, loose pants with tiny dots and white slide sandals.

Wilson's fiancée accessorized her outfit with hoop earrings, bracelets and sunglasses, giving her a neat, beach-ready look that perfectly fits the Miami weather. She captioned her story:

“besties came to visit 🥲”

In another picture, Nicolette was seen on the beach with her sisters, all wearing bikinis. She wore a light yellow bikini with a small flower pattern.

Nicolette shared a brunch moment from Makoto, a popular Miami spot. The snap featured four spicy tuna crispy rice sushi pieces topped with jalapeño slices, with soy sauce. She was wearing a sparkling statement ring and carrying a white handbag.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno countdown to their wedding

Wilson and Dellanno are set to tie the knot soon. Dellanno gave her followers a glimpse of her pre-wedding excitement by posting a photo on Instagram, where she rocked a white bikini with "Mrs. Wilson" on the tie bottoms.

She wore a crochet skirt with her swimsuit and added pearl jewelry and Miu Miu sunglasses.

“Soon to be🤭🤍,” she wrote in her caption.

The couple’s big day is just around the corner with their wedding scheduled for June 28. She and Wilson are getting married almost a year after their engagement last June. Zach proposed with a beautiful oval-cut diamond ring while they were on vacation in Italy. The exact location of their wedding is still unknown.

The 23-year-old's bridal shower was last month at Eagle Oaks Golf and Country Club in New Jersey, and her bachelorette party was in Los Cabos, Mexico, in March.

She has been there for Zach Wilson during his time with the Jets and the Broncos. Wilson played for the Broncos last season but didn’t get any game time after losing the starting quarterback spot to Bo Nix, the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

